This Cleaning Staple Is A Must-Buy At Costco, According To Pro Cleaners

Cleaning supplies can be rather expensive, but some professional cleaners are touting that sponges are one of the best kitchen cleaning products to get at Costco. Sponges and scrubbers are a necessity for a variety of household cleaning tasks, from washing dishes to scrubbing grime from the shower. Though they're useful, disposable sponges wear out quickly, but professional cleaners recommend Costco for those that want to spend less on this common cleaning tool. The exclusive membership-only retailer carries a couple varieties of the Scotch-Brite sponges, which are beloved by cleaners. Steve Evans from Merphis Maids told Southern Living about Costco's deal on sponges. "Disposable sponges are great for bathrooms," he said. "They [Costco] have both non-scratch and heavy-duty sponges and they're pretty cheap in my opinion."

Other grocery stores are selling smaller packs of the same scrubbers for almost a dollar per sponge. On the other hand, Costco has both the heavy duty and non-scratch Scotch-Brite in packs of 24 for $18.49, pricing them at 77 cents per sponge. When you use sponges frequently and go through a lot of them, this price difference could be a game changer for your cleaning buys. On TikTok, Sergio Licea of Edge Cleaning discussed how Costco is the place to go for non-scratch Scotch-Brite sponges on a budget. "I like to buy these because I use them literally every day, whether it's the bathroom or the kitchen. And well, 24 pieces for a great price," he said in the video.