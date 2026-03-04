This Cleaning Staple Is A Must-Buy At Costco, According To Pro Cleaners
Cleaning supplies can be rather expensive, but some professional cleaners are touting that sponges are one of the best kitchen cleaning products to get at Costco. Sponges and scrubbers are a necessity for a variety of household cleaning tasks, from washing dishes to scrubbing grime from the shower. Though they're useful, disposable sponges wear out quickly, but professional cleaners recommend Costco for those that want to spend less on this common cleaning tool. The exclusive membership-only retailer carries a couple varieties of the Scotch-Brite sponges, which are beloved by cleaners. Steve Evans from Merphis Maids told Southern Living about Costco's deal on sponges. "Disposable sponges are great for bathrooms," he said. "They [Costco] have both non-scratch and heavy-duty sponges and they're pretty cheap in my opinion."
Other grocery stores are selling smaller packs of the same scrubbers for almost a dollar per sponge. On the other hand, Costco has both the heavy duty and non-scratch Scotch-Brite in packs of 24 for $18.49, pricing them at 77 cents per sponge. When you use sponges frequently and go through a lot of them, this price difference could be a game changer for your cleaning buys. On TikTok, Sergio Licea of Edge Cleaning discussed how Costco is the place to go for non-scratch Scotch-Brite sponges on a budget. "I like to buy these because I use them literally every day, whether it's the bathroom or the kitchen. And well, 24 pieces for a great price," he said in the video.
Professional cleaners are recommending Costco for low-price sponges
Though they're fairly basic sponges with a rougher side for tough scrubbing, Scotch-Brite sponges are widely used and revered as a good brand. The New York Times rated the company's heavy duty sponges as the best sponge for household chores and deep cleaning. Not only are these sponges from Costco a good deal, but they are the types of sponges that professional cleaners are already using, making them among the highly-reviewed Costco home items that are worth buying. Logan Taylor, founder of Dazzle Cleaning Company, explained to Real Simple how the non-scratch Scotch-Brite sponges from Costco are his company's go-to. "We use these sponges at Dazzle," he said. "They're tough on one side, soft on the other, and reduce the risk of scratching surfaces."
Though sponges are often thought of as one of the essential tools you'll need when deep cleaning your house, some professional cleaners prefer other scrubbers than traditional Scotch-Brite sponges. On social media, several professional cleaners and housekeepers are suggesting that Costco is the place to go for Scrub Daddy products, as well as Scrub Mommy sponges. The bulk retailer also sells 8 packs of Scrub Daddy sponges for $17.99. This sets the price at about $2.24 per scrubber, though Costco sometimes puts them on sale for an even lower price. Other stores like Walmart sell four packs of Scrub Daddy sponges for over $12, or about $4 for a single smiley scrubber.