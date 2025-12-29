One Of The Best Kitchen Cleaning Products At Costco? It's A Kirkland Classic
As you're searching for the items on your grocery list (you do go shopping with a grocery list, right?), you can't help but get lost in the aisles at Costco. Whether Costco moved an item to a new spot, reorganized a section, or stocked some new items, there's always something intriguing to browse on those shelves. That being said, you need to know the Costco secrets, hacks, and trends to tap into all that's available there, like those tried-and-true classics that keep you coming back again and again. One of those beloved Costco-brand finds is the 115-count Kirkland Platinum Performance UltraShine dishwasher detergent pacs.
No one likes grimy dishes, and when you don't want to wash them by hand, you need a dishwasher that does the job for you. Dishwashers not only save you time, but they also use less energy and water than handwashing, saving you money. All you need to make a dishwasher work harder more for you is an effective dishwashing detergent. On Costco's site, its Kirkland-brand dishwasher detergent pacs get a 4.6 out of 5 stars for their effectiveness. Trying this product may be a dishwasher hack that everyone who does dishes should know.
How people feel about Kirkland-brand detergent pacs
Roughly 90% of Kirkland-brand dishwasher detergent pac reviewers give it four and five stars, with about 80% of those delivering a full five stars. One informed reviewer read Consumer Reports comparisons before purchasing and said, "We've used four or five of these 115-pac boxes and have been very happy." Another switched from top brand dishwasher detergents and said the Kirkland version removes stains and brightens dishes.
One reviewer found that the product doesn't leave food stuck on the dishes. Another was impressed by how well the pacs dissolved without leaving residue behind on glass. One of the biggest pluses for buyers is the price: $13.99 for 115 pods, making each pod just 12 cents. "I scoured the internet for the best price and UltraShine is the winner," one reviewer reported. Another added, "These Ultrashine pods cost a third of what I was buying previously and cleans better."
Only 7% of reviewers gave one or two stars for the product. Some of those related to the lemon citrus scent, which is a personal preference. Contrary to other reviews, the pods not dissolving was another complaint for certain users. To help dishwasher pods dissolve properly, use hot water (at least 120 degrees Fahrenheit) in your machine and use a full wash cycle. Place the pod in the detergent dispenser, not loose in the tub. Clean the dispenser, spray arms, and filter so that water circulates freely. And don't forget the other ways to use dishwashing tabs to clean your home.