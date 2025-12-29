One Of The Best Kitchen Cleaning Products At Costco? It's A Kirkland Classic

As you're searching for the items on your grocery list (you do go shopping with a grocery list, right?), you can't help but get lost in the aisles at Costco. Whether Costco moved an item to a new spot, reorganized a section, or stocked some new items, there's always something intriguing to browse on those shelves. That being said, you need to know the Costco secrets, hacks, and trends to tap into all that's available there, like those tried-and-true classics that keep you coming back again and again. One of those beloved Costco-brand finds is the 115-count Kirkland Platinum Performance UltraShine dishwasher detergent pacs.

No one likes grimy dishes, and when you don't want to wash them by hand, you need a dishwasher that does the job for you. Dishwashers not only save you time, but they also use less energy and water than handwashing, saving you money. All you need to make a dishwasher work harder more for you is an effective dishwashing detergent. On Costco's site, its Kirkland-brand dishwasher detergent pacs get a 4.6 out of 5 stars for their effectiveness. Trying this product may be a dishwasher hack that everyone who does dishes should know.