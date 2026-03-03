Ditch The Basic Subway Tile Backsplash & Try These 19 Stunning Alternatives Instead

Your backsplash has a lot of things it needs to be. Whatever material it's made from has to be easy to clean, stain-resistant, and stylish. It has to match the rest of your kitchen or bathroom decor and express your preferences, all while protecting the wall from any rogue spaghetti sauce splatters or shower sprays. For roughly 100 years, subway tile has been used for backsplashes, and it's generally effective. However, some homeowners find the simple pattern of white rectangles outdated or bland. If you're feeling tired of your old subway tile backsplash, there are plenty of other fun and exciting options you can choose from.

No matter which of these options you choose, you should ensure your backsplash is properly sealed. This is particularly important if you're planning on using a material that's naturally absorbent, or vulnerable to damage from liquids or acidic substances. The last thing you want is for your fresh new backsplash to be ruined the first time a bit of lemon juice gets on it. Beyond that, your options are only limited by what's available and how much effort you're willing to put into installing it. You don't have to limit yourself to one material, either. One 2026 backsplash trend is mixing materials, so consider how you might combine your favorite options from this list for a unique and trendy look.