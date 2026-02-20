Leave Subway Tile Behind: Try This Alternative For A Sleek And Sophisticated Look

Subway tile has been a staple in kitchens and bathrooms for many, many years (it dates all the way back to 1904, when it was first created for New York's actual subway stations). It's simple and versatile, as these 3-by-6-inch rectangular tiles can be used for backsplashes in the kitchen, shower walls in the bathroom, along the walls of coffee nooks, and so many more use cases. Despite its popularity, many homeowners are opting to try a new trend that's usurping tile in the kitchen. Those who want a stylish upgrade are saying goodbye to dated backsplashes like subway tile and instead choosing full-height slab backsplashes, the new go-to option for a fresh, modern alternative.

Full-height slab backsplashes, which can also be referred to as solid slab backsplashes or seamless slab backsplashes, are capturing attention and making a statement behind kitchen sinks and stoves. This trend eliminates the individual tiles and grout lines that characterize subway tile backsplashes and replaces them with one continuous surface. The slabs typically take a homeowner's kitchen countertop and extend it upward onto the wall, so you'll find they're often made with natural stones like granite and marble. However, they can come in concrete, porcelain, and other engineered materials, too. Either way, full-height slab backsplashes create visual drama thanks to the variations and striations visible across the surface. They're streamlined and cohesive, and you can use them in various ways, such as a focal point behind your cooking area or to cover the length of a wall.