This Gorgeous Backsplash Can Make A Small Kitchen Seem More Spacious
Kitchen remodeling carries several important decisions, with picking countertop materials and appliances among the most expensive. But no matter what size kitchen you have, it's important not to neglect installing the right backsplash. Aside from the practicality of protecting the walls from cooking activities, a kitchen backsplash is also a great opportunity to enhance the overall aesthetic. If your kitchen is on the smaller side, you may want to stay away from busier designs as these have the tendency to make a room look even more compact. One gorgeous option that can wow both you and your guests and give the illusion of more space is a mirrored kitchen backsplash.
Mirrored backsplashes are literally composed of glass mirrors and mirror pieces, rather than the traditional tiles you might be accustomed to seeing in kitchens. This type of backsplash also offers an alternative to non-reflective mosaic tiles. There are different styles to choose from, including vintage and traditional glass – you can even choose subway or mosaic tiling made with reflective glass.
No matter which variation you select, mirrored backsplashes all offer the illusion of spaciousness in a kitchen because of their ability to reflect light. This is similar to mirrored closet doors in bedrooms, which are known to make smaller rooms appear larger. Another key benefit is the ease of cleaning and maintenance, particularly if you choose non-tiled versions that don't have grout. So, whether you hate your current backsplash or you're looking for a complete kitchen renovation, it's definitely worth considering mirrored types for small spaces.
How to make mirrored backsplashes work in your kitchen
A mirrored backsplash provides the contrast between cabinet colors and countertops that small kitchens especially benefit from. So if you're ready to try this idea in your own kitchen, it's important to determine which finish and style you want. Antique mirrored backsplashes may offer a bit more character with a little less reflectivity, and they also tend to pair well with chrome, brass, and gold finishes in your kitchen.
Be aware that traditional mirrors can reflect glare, especially if the space also has a few windows and ample lights. But all mirrored backsplash types can go with a variety of cabinet colors and countertop finishes, unlike more limiting colored tile patterns. Consider these backsplashes your permission to get creative with other kitchen design elements. If you want more texture and depth, mirrored subway tiles and cabinet-matching framed mirrors are good alternatives to consider.
Once you've narrowed down the type of mirrored backsplash you want in your kitchen, it's time to purchase and install it, but keep in mind that mirrored backsplashes can be pricier. Due to the more delicate nature of the glass, you might find it worthwhile to enlist a professional to help you install the backsplash. This is especially the case with antique pieces, which may be heavier and more difficult to install. Finally, while usually considered heat-resistant, you may not want to install mirrored backsplashes behind certain appliances (such as fryers or specialty ovens that generate exceptionally high amounts of heat during use) because it is possible for the heat to ultimately crack the glass.