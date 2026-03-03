This Is The Room-Painting Order HGTV's Mike Holmes Swears By Every Time

Refreshing your rooms with a coat of paint can change its look without breaking the bank. You've probably put a lot of thought into choosing the right color, whether that means following the 2026 interior paint color trends or striking out on your own. However, you should also be putting thought into the order you paint your rooms in. There's actually a professionally recommended order for it: clean and prep, paint baseboards and trim, paint ceiling, then walls.

On Make It Right, HGTV's Mike Holmes says the first step is to clean the room thoroughly. "Start by running a damp cloth over the baseboards to get rid of any dust that's gathered," Holmes suggests, adding, "Create a divider using your painting tape, so you don't drip and paint where you don't want it to be. Don't forget to tape over your outlet covers." Use a clean cloth or try this Swiffer hack that makes prepping your walls for paint a breeze. The goal here is to help the paint adhere and prevent you from trapping anything textured in the paint. If anything has built up on the walls, such as grease, tar from cigarette smoke, or stickiness from kids' hands, use soap and water to clean it off.

When it comes to painting, Holmes recommends starting with the trim and baseboards first. Then, you can move on to your ceilings and finish off with the walls. For both ceilings and walls, he suggests starting at the edges, since they'll take the most time and attention to detail. Don't forget to paint around any light switches or outlets, too! Then you can use rollers to take care of the open middle sections, with less worry about accidentally painting over your trim.