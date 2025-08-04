The Time-Saving Vaseline Hack That Comes In Handy When Painting
Whether you're a DIY lover or just interested in saving a buck, doing some of your own home improvement projects can be beneficial. Painting in particular is one of the top easy home reno projects that will increase the value of your home. With an ROI of around 107% (per Angi), this is an excellent choice for your next project. Not all of us have the talent and patience for painting (many claim to despise it, and plenty of homeowners have left it sitting on their to-do list) but if you're up for taking it on as a personal project, then you'll get even more bang for your buck.
If you do decide to go ahead with your own painting project over hiring a professional, you don't want to forget all the prep that's necessary for a successful paint job. From the right brushes to the right primer, there are plenty of essential room painting supplies for your DIY project that you don't want to overlook. One unexpected item you may want to add to your list is Vaseline. By applying this handy product on your hardware, you may be able to save yourself the time and headache of taping off your painting area or attempting to remove paint from items if you didn't bother with painter's tape to begin with.
Caveats to consider for your Vaseline painting hack
Paint removal can be done, but it will certainly take you more time and effort than keeping it contained in the first place. Taping off every little area can be a tedious task, so if you have some areas you need to ensure are paint free and want to try a hack, grab a tub of Vaseline. This is just one of many genius Vaseline home hacks you should know about — all you'll need to do is smear Vaseline on and around your hardware or anywhere else you want to protect against splotches and splatters. The paint won't stick where the Vaseline is, so your hardware will be safe.
Though the oil base of Vaseline means this hack works, there are some caveats to keep in mind. First, you'll need to be extremely precise. If you get Vaseline on any area you do want to paint, it won't stick, and Vaseline can be hard to fully remove (using a Q-tip for application might help here). Many individuals familiar with painting suggest sticking with painter's tape, as it works just as well as this hack without the need for such precision and or a final wipe down. However, for projects that need a lot of taping in small areas, Vaseline may be an easier to apply choice. It's necessary to consider the best masking option for your specific project before going all in, but this simple tip can provide a quicker and more flexible alternative to tape.