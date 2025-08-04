The Time-Saving Vaseline Hack That Comes In Handy When Painting

Whether you're a DIY lover or just interested in saving a buck, doing some of your own home improvement projects can be beneficial. Painting in particular is one of the top easy home reno projects that will increase the value of your home. With an ROI of around 107% (per Angi), this is an excellent choice for your next project. Not all of us have the talent and patience for painting (many claim to despise it, and plenty of homeowners have left it sitting on their to-do list) but if you're up for taking it on as a personal project, then you'll get even more bang for your buck.

If you do decide to go ahead with your own painting project over hiring a professional, you don't want to forget all the prep that's necessary for a successful paint job. From the right brushes to the right primer, there are plenty of essential room painting supplies for your DIY project that you don't want to overlook. One unexpected item you may want to add to your list is Vaseline. By applying this handy product on your hardware, you may be able to save yourself the time and headache of taping off your painting area or attempting to remove paint from items if you didn't bother with painter's tape to begin with.