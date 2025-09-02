The Swiffer Hack That Makes Prepping Your Walls For Paint A Breeze
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you're in the mood to refresh your home, consider painting your walls. It's a relatively simple DIY project that can enhance the personality of your space, whether you're craving a pop of bright color or a wash of neutral tones. And while choosing the perfect shade might seem like the most important part, it's even more crucial to learn how to prep walls for painting. Otherwise, without proper preparation, you might find lint and dust stuck in the new coat of paint.
That's where a trusty Swiffer comes in. Though designed to clean small messes on the floor, a Swiffer can be used to remove dust on your walls, ensuring a flat and even paint job. Think about it: The long handle can help you reach upper parts of the wall, especially the part where it meets the ceiling. Meanwhile, the rotating head of a Swiffer can seamlessly glide against corners, where dust bunnies often hide. The tool itself is also lightweight, making it comfortable to hold. Thanks to these features, the Swiffer might be one of the most unexpected and essential room painting supplies for your DIY project.
How to clean walls with a Swiffer before painting
Start by installing a dry cloth on the Swiffer head, then swiping it across the wall. Focus on hard-to-reach crevices (like above door frames) and areas that are typically covered by furniture or wall decor. The cloth should grab dirt, dust, and cobwebs, but if anything falls on the floor, you can vacuum it up. If you want a deeper clean or need to remove residue on the wall, replace the dry cloth and spray it with a bit of water until it's damp, but not wet. Finally, swipe it across the areas with residue, applying a bit of pressure as needed.
If you'd like a more eco-friendly option for conventional disposable Swiffer cloths, use microfiber pads. Such pads (like these refills on Amazon) are washable, reusable, and compatible with Swiffer tools. Alternatively, don't throw out old towels, try this money-saving mop hack instead and turn towels into reusable Swiffer cloths. You can either wrap small towels around the head or, if you know how to use a sewing machine, create fitted pads. Both microfiber and towel versions can be used dry or damp, making them helpful for dusting walls before painting.