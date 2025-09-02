The Swiffer Hack That Makes Prepping Your Walls For Paint A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're in the mood to refresh your home, consider painting your walls. It's a relatively simple DIY project that can enhance the personality of your space, whether you're craving a pop of bright color or a wash of neutral tones. And while choosing the perfect shade might seem like the most important part, it's even more crucial to learn how to prep walls for painting. Otherwise, without proper preparation, you might find lint and dust stuck in the new coat of paint.

That's where a trusty Swiffer comes in. Though designed to clean small messes on the floor, a Swiffer can be used to remove dust on your walls, ensuring a flat and even paint job. Think about it: The long handle can help you reach upper parts of the wall, especially the part where it meets the ceiling. Meanwhile, the rotating head of a Swiffer can seamlessly glide against corners, where dust bunnies often hide. The tool itself is also lightweight, making it comfortable to hold. Thanks to these features, the Swiffer might be one of the most unexpected and essential room painting supplies for your DIY project.