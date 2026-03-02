This Vintage Thrift Store Find Is Being Repurposed Into The Sweetest Herb Garden
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's something rewarding about growing your own fresh herbs at home. They're one of the easiest plants to grow, making them a good choice for even the novice gardener. Finding a place to store them is another story, especially if you want to keep the herbs inside. One way to add storage and decor to your herb-growing involves a simple trip to your local thrift store for a vintage quilt rack. Ditch the traditional plant stand: This eye-catching alternative is way more unique, and adds a touch of whimsy to your gardening endeavors. It raises your collection of greenery, making it easy to water, keeps your counters free of clutter, and offers a fun new decor piece to place in any room you like.
The premise of the vintage blanket stand project is all in the bar placement. These products are designed to hold folded quilts and other bedding, and usually host several rods over which the linens are hung. If you've been wondering how to plant an herb garden but don't have anywhere to put it, these dowels are going to fix that problem. They're spaced the perfect distance for a plant pot, making it easy to simply set your potted herbs inside the rungs, and enjoy the view of your garden as it grows. The rustic nature of these retro finds makes them the perfect addition to any farmhouse aesthetic, but they can easily be customized to suit a modern home as well.
Repurposing a vintage quilt rack into a herb garden
@ladycoderunner
How do you know you're old? When you spend your day off planting the herb garden that you've been imagining for weeks! #DIY #HerbGardensOfTikTok #Patio #GrowItYourself #Spices #Herbs #ThriftStore #MomsOfTikTok #DIYProject #SummerInTheSouth #SouthCarolina
The beautiful thing about this repurposed quilt rack project is that it really only involves two steps: shopping and setting herbs between the dowels. As you scour the thrift stores for blanket racks that you'll want to hang everything on, keep in mind that the rungs need to be spaced wide enough for the plant pots. Bring an empty planter with you, or measure the width below the mouth of the pot, and bring a ruler on your shopping spree. Remember that the herb container needs to sit between two rods without falling through. A tapered planter or even a window box is best, so the narrow end rests between dowels, while the wide end displays your green thumb with rewarding sprigs of basil, mint, and more.
If you're lucky, you've found a quilt rack that meets your aesthetic goal already. If not, don't worry: These furniture items are super customizable. Sand the wood and add stain or paint to make it your own. One idea for some farmhouse flair is painting it with white chalk paint and distressing the finish with a light sanding. You can also enjoy the natural wood finish and use a decoupage glue like Mod Podge to add a patterned decal by pasting on patterned napkins or tissue paper. Once decorated, seat your plant pots between the rungs, and enjoy the fruits of your repurposing labors — or in this case, the herbs.