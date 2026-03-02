This Vintage Thrift Store Find Is Being Repurposed Into The Sweetest Herb Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's something rewarding about growing your own fresh herbs at home. They're one of the easiest plants to grow, making them a good choice for even the novice gardener. Finding a place to store them is another story, especially if you want to keep the herbs inside. One way to add storage and decor to your herb-growing involves a simple trip to your local thrift store for a vintage quilt rack. Ditch the traditional plant stand: This eye-catching alternative is way more unique, and adds a touch of whimsy to your gardening endeavors. It raises your collection of greenery, making it easy to water, keeps your counters free of clutter, and offers a fun new decor piece to place in any room you like.

The premise of the vintage blanket stand project is all in the bar placement. These products are designed to hold folded quilts and other bedding, and usually host several rods over which the linens are hung. If you've been wondering how to plant an herb garden but don't have anywhere to put it, these dowels are going to fix that problem. They're spaced the perfect distance for a plant pot, making it easy to simply set your potted herbs inside the rungs, and enjoy the view of your garden as it grows. The rustic nature of these retro finds makes them the perfect addition to any farmhouse aesthetic, but they can easily be customized to suit a modern home as well.