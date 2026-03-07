Turn A Common Thrift Store Find Into A Genius Coffee Mug Storage Solution
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You can never have too many coffee mugs (unless you run out of space for them, of course). Cluttered kitchen cabinets are a hassle, and parting with collected glassware is no fun, especially if that collection holds sentimental value. Fortunately, there's a way to display all the cups you love with style. All you need is an old drawer and a little elbow grease. This is a wood coffee mug storage idea you'll love if your cabinet shelves are jam packed. The end result is a DIY hanging shelf that adds rustic wall decor for a charming country kitchen look that doubles as extra storage. It's a win-win.
The basis of this project is simple: Find an old drawer at your local thrift shop (one with plenty of character). If it has separators in it already, simply flip it vertically, give it a wash, and seal it. If it doesn't, you'll need to add two boards yourself to create the shelves. If you're looking for transforming organizers to maximize a small kitchen, or a large one with limited shelving, this is a great place to start. It'll leave more room for other culinary tools and dishware to be stored, without having to toss any of your precious mugs. Best of all, you'll get to see those glorious collected cups every morning while the coffee brews.
Giving your mug drawer a glow-up
Visit your local thrift store for a drawer with dividers in it, from an old office desk or work bench. If you can't find one with shelves already, pick up a 1 inch by 4 inch board. Skip the saw work by asking the hardware store to cut the plank to the width of your drawer. You'll also need a hammer and nails, screw eye hooks, like Aovchei Eye Screws, picture hanging wire, wood sealer like Minwax Polycrylic Water-based Protective Finish Gloss, and a paint brush. Make sure the wire has a weight limit that exceeds that of the drawer and your mugs together. Now, it's time to roll up your sleeves.
Clean the drawer with soap and water and rinse. Flip it vertically and nail in the shelves horizontally by sectioning the drawer into three areas tall enough to accommodate mugs. If you like the look as it is, add shelves and clear-coat it. If you don't, sand and paint or stain the wood. You can even use peel-and-stick wallpaper to add a pattern, or decoupage on some floral accents. Screw the eye hooks into the back near the top and lace the picture hanging wire in, securing it firmly. This is a DIY coffee mug storage solution that puts an end to cabinet clutter chaos. Hang it on the wall, add your treasured coffee mugs, and enjoy your artsy new storage as you sip your morning brew.