Turn A Common Thrift Store Find Into A Genius Coffee Mug Storage Solution

You can never have too many coffee mugs (unless you run out of space for them, of course). Cluttered kitchen cabinets are a hassle, and parting with collected glassware is no fun, especially if that collection holds sentimental value. Fortunately, there's a way to display all the cups you love with style. All you need is an old drawer and a little elbow grease. This is a wood coffee mug storage idea you'll love if your cabinet shelves are jam packed. The end result is a DIY hanging shelf that adds rustic wall decor for a charming country kitchen look that doubles as extra storage. It's a win-win.

The basis of this project is simple: Find an old drawer at your local thrift shop (one with plenty of character). If it has separators in it already, simply flip it vertically, give it a wash, and seal it. If it doesn't, you'll need to add two boards yourself to create the shelves. If you're looking for transforming organizers to maximize a small kitchen, or a large one with limited shelving, this is a great place to start. It'll leave more room for other culinary tools and dishware to be stored, without having to toss any of your precious mugs. Best of all, you'll get to see those glorious collected cups every morning while the coffee brews.