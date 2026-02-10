The Coffee Mug Storage Idea You'll Love If Your Cabinet Shelves Are Jam-Packed

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Coffee cup collections can easily grow too big for cabinets, leaving your storage space cramped with precariously stacked mugs. In times like these, it makes sense to look to the empty space on your walls for convenient storage. It turns out that a wall-mounted rack might just be the hack you need to free up cabinet space. You also don't need a ton of wall space — even a narrow area beside your kitchen cabinets will do. Plus, since coffee cups come in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors, the display will double as quirky decor.

Depending on how many cups you have and how you want to display them, there are various mug rack options to choose from. For larger collections, a mug rack with multiple rows of hooks allows all your mugs to hang together neatly. If you don't have a big enough space on your wall for a bigger rack, try using a few small vertical ones in different spots throughout your kitchen. Alternatively, if you already have a storage feature on your wall, such as a mounted spice rack, you could add hooks to the side to hang your coffee cups. Whether you buy a rack or DIY your own version, you'll love this coffee mug storage if you're low on cabinet space.