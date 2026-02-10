The Coffee Mug Storage Idea You'll Love If Your Cabinet Shelves Are Jam-Packed
Coffee cup collections can easily grow too big for cabinets, leaving your storage space cramped with precariously stacked mugs. In times like these, it makes sense to look to the empty space on your walls for convenient storage. It turns out that a wall-mounted rack might just be the hack you need to free up cabinet space. You also don't need a ton of wall space — even a narrow area beside your kitchen cabinets will do. Plus, since coffee cups come in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors, the display will double as quirky decor.
Depending on how many cups you have and how you want to display them, there are various mug rack options to choose from. For larger collections, a mug rack with multiple rows of hooks allows all your mugs to hang together neatly. If you don't have a big enough space on your wall for a bigger rack, try using a few small vertical ones in different spots throughout your kitchen. Alternatively, if you already have a storage feature on your wall, such as a mounted spice rack, you could add hooks to the side to hang your coffee cups. Whether you buy a rack or DIY your own version, you'll love this coffee mug storage if you're low on cabinet space.
Freeing up cabinet shelves with mug rack storage
Just as there are various mug racks available, there are also different ways to style them to fit your space perfectly. With smaller rectangular holders, such as the Vertical Mug Display by DogsEarDesigns on Etsy, you can line up mugs on the wall beside your cabinet or in an empty corner. If you're working with a horizontal organizer, consider placing it beneath your cabinets or on another wall. Or, maybe you happen to have a coffee station in your kitchen — in that case, a mug rack right above your coffee maker will be a perfect addition.
Want your coffee mug storage to be more flexible? Pegboards are a great option, as you can move the pegs to accommodate oddly shaped or very big coffee cups. Whatever your pick, you'll likely need to drill holes in the wall. But if you can't — because you're renting — or simply don't want to damage your walls, you can still hang your mugs and reclaim cabinet space by using heavy-duty Command hooks instead. Just make sure they're high quality, feature metal hooks instead of plastic ones, and can hold a decent amount of weight before sticking them under your cabinets.