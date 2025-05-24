Free Up Cabinet Space With This Genius Wall-Hung Coffee Mug Storage Solution
As far as collecting goes, you can't go wrong with mugs. Not only are there endless designs to choose from, but they're practical to boot. Mugs are also perfect for emphasizing your personal style and elevating the look of your kitchen, especially if you opt for open storage. The only problem? The beloved drinking vessels come in all shapes and sizes, and they can take up a lot of space. Plus, without a solid mug storage solution that puts an end to the chaos, they can quickly become a cluttered mess.
It can be tempting to stash your mugs in a cabinet and call it a day, but this can take up precious cabinet storage space that could be used for dry goods, kitchen supplies, and, well, more mugs. Instead, take a tip from @hello.vivz on TikTok and install floating shelves for mug storage. It's an excellent way to utilize the vertical space in your kitchen while mindfully displaying your favorite pieces. But take note: The project requires drilling into your walls, which requires basic DIY skills like measuring and using a power drill. You'll also need to use a stud finder to locate vertical studs (i.e., wood beams) behind your wall to ensure a secure installation. Steer clear of double-sided adhesive strips for this project; they won't be strong enough to handle the weight of your mugs.
How to install floating mug storage
@hello.vivz
Not andy teaching me how to install my own shelves so i wont bother him 🤣 pretty damn happy with my starbucks mug display tho!! #amazon #amazonfinds #acrylicshelves #starbucks #starbucksmug #fyp #collection♬ Walking Around - Instrumental Version - Eldar Kedem
Of course, you'll also need floating shelves and shelf brackets. TikTok user @hello.vivz used clear acrylic floating shelves, which offer a sleek and minimalist look. This option will match a wide range of home designs, but you're welcome to use shelves made of different materials, such as wood. Regardless of the shelves you use, make sure they're wide enough to accommodate your mugs. This is especially important if you own mugs that are oddly shaped or oversized.
The exact placement of the shelves can be customized to your liking as well. For example, @hello.vivz staggered their floating shelves, but you can place them in a neat vertical row, one above the other. In either scenario, consider the height of your mugs when installing the shelves. The original tutorial on TikTok features mini mugs, so you may want to place your shelves further apart to accommodate larger pieces.
Once you've installed your floating shelves, you'll be able to gain extra cabinet space while displaying your collection. Don't forget to have fun with your wall-hung mug storage, too! Try styling it with non-mug items, such as faux plants, picture frames, tea tins, and trinkets. It's a clever way to add personality to your kitchen while optimizing the space you have.