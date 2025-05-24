Free Up Cabinet Space With This Genius Wall-Hung Coffee Mug Storage Solution

As far as collecting goes, you can't go wrong with mugs. Not only are there endless designs to choose from, but they're practical to boot. Mugs are also perfect for emphasizing your personal style and elevating the look of your kitchen, especially if you opt for open storage. The only problem? The beloved drinking vessels come in all shapes and sizes, and they can take up a lot of space. Plus, without a solid mug storage solution that puts an end to the chaos, they can quickly become a cluttered mess.

It can be tempting to stash your mugs in a cabinet and call it a day, but this can take up precious cabinet storage space that could be used for dry goods, kitchen supplies, and, well, more mugs. Instead, take a tip from @hello.vivz on TikTok and install floating shelves for mug storage. It's an excellent way to utilize the vertical space in your kitchen while mindfully displaying your favorite pieces. But take note: The project requires drilling into your walls, which requires basic DIY skills like measuring and using a power drill. You'll also need to use a stud finder to locate vertical studs (i.e., wood beams) behind your wall to ensure a secure installation. Steer clear of double-sided adhesive strips for this project; they won't be strong enough to handle the weight of your mugs.