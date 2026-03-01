Turn An Old Coffee Container Into A Chic Way To Hide Your Toilet Plunger

Lay your peel-and-stick wallpaper on a flat surface. Then, cut a large piece to wrap around the can. Carefully apply it, smoothing out any bubbles and cutting off excess paper. Next, cut a hole in the center of the lid that's big enough for the handle of the plunger to go through. Trace around the lid on the back of the paper to create a piece that'll match its size (it, too, will need a hole in the middle). Cover the lid with the paper, and pop it back onto the container.

If you don't have contact paper or prefer a different look, you can cover the can in other ways. Using paint is always an option, especially if you have an artsy side. Jazz it up with colorful designs or a humorous character. Another idea is to decoupage magazine clippings onto the container to stick with a bathroom theme. You could also attach wooden craft sticks to the outside or wrap it with rope. And while you're in the creative mood, consider making a unique toilet paper storage solution to go along with your plunger holder.

However you decide to decorate your can, when you place your plunger inside of it, it'll brilliantly hide its full identity. Tuck it slightly behind your toilet so that it can save the day when needed. The plunger won't stick out as much, but visitors will definitely recognize it in a jam. Make sure to disinfect your plunger with a strong cleaner like bleach in between uses. You can easily do so inside of the actual toilet bowl. Afterward, set it aside on a garbage bag to dry before putting it back into your DIY container.