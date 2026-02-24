Oprah Winfrey Gives Her Best Advice For Creating A Home That Truly Feels Like You

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In 1985, Oprah Winfrey wrote in a journal that she yearned for a beautiful home that would "inspire and elevate" her. As she describes the entry in a 2013 essay, this realization was part of a transformation that began while filming "The Color Purple" and has lasted a lifetime. This desire also hints at the very reasons, the very same inspiration and elevation, that she could not have created a truly fulfilling and edifying home back then ... or even much later. Or possibly ever. Because as we change throughout our lives, so do the things we desire in a home.

This is not bad news, of course. Life and taste and preference are all processes that don't end until, sadly, they do. It is right and proper that what feels like home should change as well. Perhaps a home is inspirational and elevating, but it shouldn't be aspirational, it shouldn't be designed for others, and it should never be finished. Your values change, and your perfect home today won't necessarily even be comfortable in a few years.

Winfrey describes her elaborately appointed California home circa 2004, nicknamed "The Promised Land," as "a lovely place to visit, but maybe, just maybe, I didn't really want to live there." She had designed the home for other people, one of whom was probably the Oprah Winfrey who wrote that 1985 journal entry. "What you find beautiful has a lot to do with where you've been and what you've seen and the people you've met along the way," Winfrey said. But you don't want to design a home to impress others, not even a younger version of you.