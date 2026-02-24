Don't Plant This Popular Herb Next To Cucumbers: It Can Hinder Your Harvest

Companion planting is one of the best ways to save space and truly get the best out of the plants in your garden. The right combinations of plants can grow beautifully together, keeping your soil healthy, deterring bugs, and enhancing flavor, such as planting these three herbs near your tomatoes to help them flourish. That being said, there are several plants that do not work together, and one such plant that is particularly tricky to find a partner for is the cucumber (Cucumis savitas). Cucumbers are easily influenced by aromatic herbs, and one of the worst to put in the same bed is mint (Mentha).

Now that may sound contradictory, as, in general, mint is a great companion plant for a variety of species. Mint is a natural pest repellent due to its strong odor, however it can still attract beneficial insects such as bees and butterflies. Additionally, mint can improve the soil quality underneath by creating valuable structure. However, not all plants can reap the benefits of the herb, as it is an aggressive grower.

Mint can grow fast, allowing it to overtake and suffocate your cucumbers. Additionally, the natural oils in various aromatic herbs can slow down the growth of cucumbers, meaning your veggies won't just be competing for nutrients with mint, they will be actively slowed down. And, if the effect on the growth is not enough, mint can actually change the flavor of your cucumbers, leaving you with unsavory veggies for your dinner table.