Don't Plant This Popular Herb Next To Cucumbers: It Can Hinder Your Harvest
Companion planting is one of the best ways to save space and truly get the best out of the plants in your garden. The right combinations of plants can grow beautifully together, keeping your soil healthy, deterring bugs, and enhancing flavor, such as planting these three herbs near your tomatoes to help them flourish. That being said, there are several plants that do not work together, and one such plant that is particularly tricky to find a partner for is the cucumber (Cucumis savitas). Cucumbers are easily influenced by aromatic herbs, and one of the worst to put in the same bed is mint (Mentha).
Now that may sound contradictory, as, in general, mint is a great companion plant for a variety of species. Mint is a natural pest repellent due to its strong odor, however it can still attract beneficial insects such as bees and butterflies. Additionally, mint can improve the soil quality underneath by creating valuable structure. However, not all plants can reap the benefits of the herb, as it is an aggressive grower.
Mint can grow fast, allowing it to overtake and suffocate your cucumbers. Additionally, the natural oils in various aromatic herbs can slow down the growth of cucumbers, meaning your veggies won't just be competing for nutrients with mint, they will be actively slowed down. And, if the effect on the growth is not enough, mint can actually change the flavor of your cucumbers, leaving you with unsavory veggies for your dinner table.
Where to plant your mint and cucumbers
Just because they don't grow well together, mint and cucumber can still be beneficial when grown around each other. Due to mint being a natural pest repellent, an attractor for pollinators, and just a tasty herb to have in the kitchen, you still probably want it in your garden, just not in the same soil.
To best reap the benefits of mint without inhibiting the growth of your cucumber, the best solution is to plant them near each other. This can be easily achieved by planting your mint in separate soil, about 2 to 5 feet away from the vegetable bed or DIY trellis for thriving cucumbers. While it may be frustrating to have to keep them separate, as you likely want to maximize soil space, you can save room in your garden by planting a variety of plants with mint and cucumber respectively. Mint will grow well with a large number of vegetables, including tomatoes (Solanum lycopersicum), corn (Zea mays), onions (Allium cepa), and carrots (Daucus carota subsp. sativus).
Cucumbers, on the other hand, will grow well with various beans, sunflowers (Helianthus annuus), radishes (Raphanus sativus), and members of the cabbage family. By finding the right companions, you can maximize your garden's space and harvest without having to worry about mint taking over your cucumber and leave you wondering if you even know how to grow cucumbers.