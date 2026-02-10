Grow Thriving Cucumbers With This DIY Trellis

On the world's video sharing platforms, there seems to be a war going on to determine who can grow cucumbers on the simplest possible trellis, and everyone wins! There are a lot of designs supporting a lot of cucumbers, but one of the most space-efficient might be @laurenschell2's teepee trellis design. All you need is some bamboo and some twine. And the cucumbers. Don't forget the cucumber seedlings.

Pick up four or five pieces of bamboo, each maybe 4-6 feet long, wherever you get your bamboo. If you know anyone who was trying to make a Zen garden a few years ago and now owns an acre of invasive bamboo, that's a good person to ask. You'll also need some twine ... jute is the gold standard in this but nothing else. But you can as easily use yarn, butcher's twine, kite string, that polypropylene stuff at the Home Depot pro exit ... really, almost anything will do.

Arrange your bamboo in a teepee shape, with each piece more or less evenly spaced from the others and meeting near the center at the top. Tie twine around all the pieces where they meet at the top to hold things together, then start wrapping it around the teepee, Christmas lights-style, wrapping (or even tying) the twine to each leg as you cross it. And there you have it, a cucumber teepee made in minutes. But wait, there's more.