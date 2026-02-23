No More Plain Walls: The Trending Textured Wall Finish That Looks So Upscale

What is the one thing in your house that you look at every day no matter what? Your walls. While you might not necessarily think too much about how they look or what's on them, your walls actually have an enormous impact on how your home looks and feels. The simple fact is that traditional drywall is officially outdated. Instead, styles are are trending towards a three-dimensional, textured wall finish that looks tremendously upscale.

Home designs are now incorporating three-dimensional geographic elements to walls through the use of wall panels. These manufactured panels are created with different patterns and textures from a variety of materials, including synthetics like PVC, gypsum, and lightweight concrete, or organic materials like wood and stone. The three-dimensional designs enhance ambience, thanks to the way they play with light, and can easily create upscale-looking focal points that will provide your space with character.

Modern three-dimensional wall panels are an excellent option if need to replace a room with dated wall paneling. The 3D wall paneling you find on the market today features unique raised geometric surface designs that provide a sense of depth to any room. It is also excellent for soundproofing and insulation.