No More Plain Walls: The Trending Textured Wall Finish That Looks So Upscale
What is the one thing in your house that you look at every day no matter what? Your walls. While you might not necessarily think too much about how they look or what's on them, your walls actually have an enormous impact on how your home looks and feels. The simple fact is that traditional drywall is officially outdated. Instead, styles are are trending towards a three-dimensional, textured wall finish that looks tremendously upscale.
Home designs are now incorporating three-dimensional geographic elements to walls through the use of wall panels. These manufactured panels are created with different patterns and textures from a variety of materials, including synthetics like PVC, gypsum, and lightweight concrete, or organic materials like wood and stone. The three-dimensional designs enhance ambience, thanks to the way they play with light, and can easily create upscale-looking focal points that will provide your space with character.
Modern three-dimensional wall panels are an excellent option if need to replace a room with dated wall paneling. The 3D wall paneling you find on the market today features unique raised geometric surface designs that provide a sense of depth to any room. It is also excellent for soundproofing and insulation.
How to add three-dimensional wall panels to your space
Adding three-dimensional design to your wall can be as easy as well as affordable. Since you are plastering the panels directly over the existing wall, there is no need to repaint or refinish some imperfections. The 3D panels can be installed directly over these, saving you on the cost it would take to properly finish or repair a wall. An excellent low-cost DIY 3D paneling option would be to use wood slats. These can be laid horizontally or vertically, and come with either rough grain or smooth textured finishes.
If you're looking for something a little more geometric and eye catching, there are several thermoformed PVC options that can create virtually any type of texture or shape you want. Want a wall that looks like flowing waves? How about something that looks like bubble wrap or textured stone? If you can think of a pattern, chances are you can find it and add it to your space.
Now, it should be noted that not every wall in your home needs to be covered with three-dimensional textured panels. They tend to work much better as dynamic accent walls that create a single point of visual interest in a space. This minimalist approach really makes the space pop, and can even provide a sense of scale and depth depending on what style you choose. One thing is for certain — your wall will be anything but plain.