This Low-Cost DIY Creates The Perfect Eye-Catching Accent Wall For A Boring Room

Experts want you to spend $150 on your accent wall. Crafty folks know you can do it for 1/10th of that.

If crafters know anything better than the experts and pros, it's how to give materials a higher purpose. Ask a professional at a lumberyard what furring is for and you'll get a litany of predictable answers: installing corrugated metal walls, nailers for casework and trim, creating air gaps so radiant barriers actually work, and many more. This, of course, misses all the creative ways in which furring strips — inexpensive, often sketchy-looking 1x2, 1x3, and 1x4 boards — have been used by people who don't care much about radiant barriers.

Normally, you might use furring to make a grid on which you'd hang pegboard. You could also create something like a wood pallet accent wall. However, one of the more creative uses is to create a pattern of slats to spice up an accent wall. Actually, it's not really only one creative use, but dozens — executed by people who get frustrated at the pros for buying all the straight furring and leaving a bunch of hockey stick-shaped boards destined for the cull lumber bin. "What on earth," you hear them crying out in the lumber aisle, "am I going to make my eucalyptus LED sconces of?" We'll look at some of those alternatives, but first let's look at the general approach to making an accent wall with furring slats.