Traditional Drywall Is Officially Outdated - Here's The Stylish Trend Taking Over
Most homes, especially newer builds, will have walls that are standard, flat drywall. It's a construction favorite when building and leaves the rooms of your home with a solid, blank slate from which you can build your decor. Though drywall has been a traditional mainstay for a reason (quickly installed, cost effective, durable, versatile, and fire resistant), it's starting to give way to a new wall trend that's got a lot more character. This shift in style is all about adding wall texture. It's the antithesis of traditional drywall and brings incredible dimension and visual interest to your home.
Nowadays people are running from anything deemed builder grade, and drywall is yet another victim. Interior designer and founder of Maison Cataldo, Jennifer Cataldo, told Martha Stewart how drywall can make a room feel too cold and lacking in dimension. Sleek walls aren't necessarily vanishing into the ether, but there has definitely been a surge in popularity for other styles, including Venetian plaster and limewash, as well as interesting additions such as textural wallpapers. This shift in wall style fits with other current interior design favorites, all of which seem anchored in a desire for a space that feels warm and comforting and all of which are a distinct pushback on elements that make a space come off too sterile or bare.
Textured walls create a warmer, visually interesting space
These different wall styles are certainly making a splash with plenty of online publications touting their popularity. Liz Fraser Wooten, co-founder and principal designer from Ashdown Studio, for one, has talked with Good Housekeeping about people's desire for comfort and unique craftsmanship contributing to the surge in textured walls. To hop on this trend without breaking your bank, consider some simple painting methods like a cheesecloth technique for a faux finish. It'll create a textured, dimensional look without the cost of a professional and instantly elevate walls.
Another option for textured walls is to use limewash, a paint made from crushed limestone, water, and natural pigments. It's one choice designer Jennifer Caltado suggests, and since seemingly everyone wants limewashed walls, allow us to present this easy tutorial on how to do it. You'll prep and prime your walls as usual. Then, using a limewash paint like Mikuta from Kalklitir, use a brush (never a roller) and paint a coat. You'll want to paint at least two coats of your limewash, which will leave you with a wonderful, subtly textured wall. Aside from limewash, you can consider plaster. A plaster finish, like Venetian plaster, creates a richer, more luxurious feel than soft, organic limewash paint and can be finished to a shine for a more elegant look. Plus, there are plaster kitchen wall ideas that are downright dreamy. If you go this route, you can certainly attempt a DIY too if you've got the skills!