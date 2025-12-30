Traditional Drywall Is Officially Outdated - Here's The Stylish Trend Taking Over

Most homes, especially newer builds, will have walls that are standard, flat drywall. It's a construction favorite when building and leaves the rooms of your home with a solid, blank slate from which you can build your decor. Though drywall has been a traditional mainstay for a reason (quickly installed, cost effective, durable, versatile, and fire resistant), it's starting to give way to a new wall trend that's got a lot more character. This shift in style is all about adding wall texture. It's the antithesis of traditional drywall and brings incredible dimension and visual interest to your home.

Nowadays people are running from anything deemed builder grade, and drywall is yet another victim. Interior designer and founder of Maison Cataldo, Jennifer Cataldo, told Martha Stewart how drywall can make a room feel too cold and lacking in dimension. Sleek walls aren't necessarily vanishing into the ether, but there has definitely been a surge in popularity for other styles, including Venetian plaster and limewash, as well as interesting additions such as textural wallpapers. This shift in wall style fits with other current interior design favorites, all of which seem anchored in a desire for a space that feels warm and comforting and all of which are a distinct pushback on elements that make a space come off too sterile or bare.