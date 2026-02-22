Martha Stewart's Easy Method To Remove Fresh Oil Stains From Clothes

To try this method, you'll need cornstarch, a mild detergent, a soft-bristled brush, a spatula, a white cloth, and a separate dry cloth for blotting. Instead of just any detergent, Stewart and Scheer specifically recommend Orvus paste cleaner, a detergent that's also a popular shampoo for dogs and horses. If you don't have any Orvus on hand, a gentle laundry detergent will still get the job done.

After you notice an oily spot on your outfit, address it ASAP. Start by sprinkling cornstarch onto the stain. Allow it to sit for approximately 15 minutes to let it work its absorbency magic, then use your soft-bristled brush to scrub it away. Place the garment onto a white cloth with the stain facing down and spray the back of the stain with a mixture of water and 5% Orvus, or your detergent of choice. Tamp the area with your spatula a few times — the white cloth should catch any runoff. Pour water over the grease spot, then blot with a dry cloth to absorb moisture. Repeat as necessary for stubborn stains before finally laundering the piece in cold water.

Remember that Stewart and Scheer's method of tackling this common laundry stain is meant for oil stains that are fresh, not ones that have had time to set. Plus, it shouldn't be used on fabrics that aren't water-tolerant. You'll also want to be careful with dyed articles of clothing, so test this technique on a small spot first. For anything with a "dry clean only" tag, dab the stain, then bring it to a cleaning expert so they can handle the job.