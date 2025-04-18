The Simple Laundry Trick That Will Keep Your Clothes Looking Like New

Doing a seemingly simple chore like laundry can actually be surprisingly complicated. There are so many choices to make as you pop that load into the washer. Darks or lights? Hot or cold? Lightly or heavily soiled? Delicates? Gentle cycle? How much detergent? What about bleach? And don't forget about all the information packed onto those tiny care tags. Now there's another technique to add to your growing list: Turning your clothing inside-out before washing. And this one could have a huge effect on the outcome and longevity of your wardrobe.

Hunker spoke exclusively with Zachary Pozniak, VP of Operations at Jeeves New York, a luxury dry cleaner. As a laundry pro, Pozniak spends a lot of time thinking about how to optimize the laundry process and told Hunker that this inside-out trick offers many benefits. "Turning clothes inside-out before washing is a simple yet effective way to extend the life of your garments and keep them looking their best," Pozniak said.

As Pozniak further explained, one key advantage to turning clothing inside-out is that it helps reduce the amount of friction they experience as they tumble. "When clothes are washed, they experience a lot of movement and friction against other items in the wash," he said. "Turning them inside-out reduces the direct contact of the outer fabric with other garments, which can help prevent pilling and wear." He elaborated that this gentler washing environment helps maintain the fabric's original texture and appearance.