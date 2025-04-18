The Simple Laundry Trick That Will Keep Your Clothes Looking Like New
Doing a seemingly simple chore like laundry can actually be surprisingly complicated. There are so many choices to make as you pop that load into the washer. Darks or lights? Hot or cold? Lightly or heavily soiled? Delicates? Gentle cycle? How much detergent? What about bleach? And don't forget about all the information packed onto those tiny care tags. Now there's another technique to add to your growing list: Turning your clothing inside-out before washing. And this one could have a huge effect on the outcome and longevity of your wardrobe.
Hunker spoke exclusively with Zachary Pozniak, VP of Operations at Jeeves New York, a luxury dry cleaner. As a laundry pro, Pozniak spends a lot of time thinking about how to optimize the laundry process and told Hunker that this inside-out trick offers many benefits. "Turning clothes inside-out before washing is a simple yet effective way to extend the life of your garments and keep them looking their best," Pozniak said.
As Pozniak further explained, one key advantage to turning clothing inside-out is that it helps reduce the amount of friction they experience as they tumble. "When clothes are washed, they experience a lot of movement and friction against other items in the wash," he said. "Turning them inside-out reduces the direct contact of the outer fabric with other garments, which can help prevent pilling and wear." He elaborated that this gentler washing environment helps maintain the fabric's original texture and appearance.
Turning your clothes inside-out in the washer is a great way to fight fading & damage
In an exclusive interview with Hunker, Jeeves NY VP of Operations Zachary Pozniak told us how beneficial the inside-out laundry technique is for keeping your clothes looking like new, and he noted how it's great for clothing with dark or vibrant colors — both of which are especially prone to fading over many washings. "Washing clothes inside-out can help protect the outer layer from the harsh effects of detergent and water," Pozniak said. It's also important for any clothing with graphics for similar reasons. "For items with graphics, prints, or embellishments, turning them inside-out minimizes the risk of damage," Pozniak said. He added that this is especially important for graphic tees. "It helps maintain the integrity of the design and prevents fading."
Pozniak says there's truly no downside to preparing all of your laundry this way, no matter the material, only that it might take a little extra time and effort. While you're at it, he suggests making sure you close all zippers and buttons so they don't get damaged or snag on your other clothes. The only exception to the inside-out rule, he says, is if you're trying to tackle stubborn laundry stains. "We want that facing outward to increase mechanical action."
If you're still concerned about the well-being and lifespan of your favorite items of clothing, you can look into the pros and cons of using a washing machine without an agitator.