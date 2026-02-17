Joanna Gaines Reveals The One Vintage Decor Gem She's Always On The Lookout For
There are very few people who have done more to dictate design trends over the last decade than Joanna Gaines. If the star of the hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper" and founder of the popular Magnolia Brand of furnishings has design advice — even if it's about something as simple as bringing cozy vibes to your fireplace – you should listen. So, those in search of items to replicate Gaines's signature style would do well to take note of the decor gems she's always on the lookout for: vintage signs.
"Vintage decor offers a sustainable way to add character—something that feels personal and lived in," Gaines shares on her Magnolia blog. There are very few items that can match that description as well as vintage signs. Not only do they add great historic value to a home, but they also bring a feeling of comforting nostalgia to almost any room you put one in.
Vintage signs are among the more collected and cherished antique items available on the market. As a result, they are not difficult to come by. Gaines has found them all over the place, in her favorite flea markets, antique shops, and even online platforms like Etsy and eBay. Signs are typically priced according to their rarity and condition. However, if you look hard enough, you might find some cool vintage treasures at affordable prices.
How to decorate your home with vintage signs
Whenever you decorate with vintage pieces, they need to complement the house's present textures and colors. You shouldn't just grab any random old sign you find at a flea market. In her blog, Joanna Gaines recommends taking your time and looking for pieces that spark meaningfulness. Perhaps there's a car or soda brand you (or a favorite relative) love — keep your eyes peeled for wall plaques that feature it.
In terms of where to put your vintage signs, there are endless ways you can go about decorating with them. Do you want to enliven your living room with extra throwback flair? An old-school sign over the mantel or behind the sofa would do the trick. Vintage signs, especially ones advertising food or farm goods, would also make an excellent addition to a traditional or unfitted kitchen.
The key to decorating with vintage signs successfully is to make sure they balance well with your other, more modern decor. "Mixing new and old design will make your vintage pieces stand out more, giving them a substantial, storied feel," Gaines notes. Blending the old with the new will help create a home space that is unique to you. So long as you don't fall into the common design trap of making your home magazine perfect, you'll have success with decorating with vintage signs.