Joanna Gaines Reveals The One Vintage Decor Gem She's Always On The Lookout For

There are very few people who have done more to dictate design trends over the last decade than Joanna Gaines. If the star of the hit HGTV show "Fixer Upper" and founder of the popular Magnolia Brand of furnishings has design advice — even if it's about something as simple as bringing cozy vibes to your fireplace – you should listen. So, those in search of items to replicate Gaines's signature style would do well to take note of the decor gems she's always on the lookout for: vintage signs.

"Vintage decor offers a sustainable way to add character—something that feels personal and lived in," Gaines shares on her Magnolia blog. There are very few items that can match that description as well as vintage signs. Not only do they add great historic value to a home, but they also bring a feeling of comforting nostalgia to almost any room you put one in.

Vintage signs are among the more collected and cherished antique items available on the market. As a result, they are not difficult to come by. Gaines has found them all over the place, in her favorite flea markets, antique shops, and even online platforms like Etsy and eBay. Signs are typically priced according to their rarity and condition. However, if you look hard enough, you might find some cool vintage treasures at affordable prices.