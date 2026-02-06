Joanna Gaines Urges You To Avoid This Common Design Trap

Designing your home — whether you're building from scratch, remodeling, or just updating a room — can be intimidating. No one understands this better than design guru and HGTV personality Joanna Gaines. Whether she's using tile instead of paint to liven up an accent wall or finding budget-friendly ways to enhance a living space, Gaines is known for developing modern designs that speak to a homeowner's personal tastes. So, when it comes time to get cracking on your renovation, there is one common design trap Gaines urges you to avoid.

In an interview with Domino, Gaines states: "It's fun to get inspired when you're looking online or in magazines, but I also think it's important to recognize, 'Hey, none of this should look like my home,' because who we are, authentically, and what we love should look different from everyone else." The trap, as Gaines sees it, is trying to force a home into a single, specific style. In reality, that approach ignores the fact that everyone has their own evolving design preferences.

"It makes it feel more like you if your home has three or four different styles," she says. Ultimately, the goal is to design a home that tells your specific story — and that means a willingness to break the rules a little.