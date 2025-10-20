Joanna Gaines Shares Her Easy Trick For Bringing Cozy Fall Vibes To Your Fireplace
Your fireplace is the heart of your home. It brings much-needed warmth when temperatures begin to cool and delivers ambient, flickering light, setting a cozy mood for an autumn gathering or holiday hangout. Since your fireplace is the centerpiece of your family room, you don't want it to look drab, especially during a season like autumn that embodies so much rich color and texture. But as you prepare for the festivities, you might find yourself staring at an empty mantel wondering how you can bring the essence of fall to the space without overdoing it by piling up too many pumpkins and calling it a day. Designer Joanna Gaines, famous for practically writing the farmhouse style handbook, has just the inspiration you need. She suggested adding a simple vase with faux flowers to deliver maximum impact with minimal work.
If you already have a farmhouse living room with charming country style, all you need now is for that fireplace to pop, but you might be overwhelmed thinking about how you can make a decorative bouquet that looks good, especially if you've never dabbled in flower arranging. That's where Gaines comes in with advice she shared on Instagram to show you how easy this craft can be by picking out the right kind of rustic container and mixing it with a few copper- or amber-hued stems. The only real challenge is matching the vessel size with the leaf or faux flower so they coordinate.
How to give your fireplace that autumn ambiance
Start with a simple vase or pitcher in warm, neutral tones that blend seamlessly into your autumn decor. Look for handmade pottery, an unglazed pot, a clay planter, or a stoneware jar. It's okay to pick a more natural vessel that has imperfections, Joanna Gaines recommended. When choosing a vase, remember that heavier, taller pottery will support thicker, heavier branches, while a smaller pot will pair best with delicate, light floral sprigs, she pointed out.
Next, layer stems in your vase. You don't even need to pick more than one dramatic fall leaf or mahogany-, cinnamon-, or burnt orange-colored multi-bloomed stem. Just grab a couple of those branches to fill the container and create a dramatic visual. If you want more impact, you can fill in gaps with berries, twigs, seed pods, or wheat stalks for additional texture and visual interest. The result is a warm, inviting display that brings the essence of fall right into your living room. Inviting people over? Amp up that cozy fall feeling with an easy trick from Joanna Gaines to make your home smell amazing, too.