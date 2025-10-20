Joanna Gaines Shares Her Easy Trick For Bringing Cozy Fall Vibes To Your Fireplace

Your fireplace is the heart of your home. It brings much-needed warmth when temperatures begin to cool and delivers ambient, flickering light, setting a cozy mood for an autumn gathering or holiday hangout. Since your fireplace is the centerpiece of your family room, you don't want it to look drab, especially during a season like autumn that embodies so much rich color and texture. But as you prepare for the festivities, you might find yourself staring at an empty mantel wondering how you can bring the essence of fall to the space without overdoing it by piling up too many pumpkins and calling it a day. Designer Joanna Gaines, famous for practically writing the farmhouse style handbook, has just the inspiration you need. She suggested adding a simple vase with faux flowers to deliver maximum impact with minimal work.

If you already have a farmhouse living room with charming country style, all you need now is for that fireplace to pop, but you might be overwhelmed thinking about how you can make a decorative bouquet that looks good, especially if you've never dabbled in flower arranging. That's where Gaines comes in with advice she shared on Instagram to show you how easy this craft can be by picking out the right kind of rustic container and mixing it with a few copper- or amber-hued stems. The only real challenge is matching the vessel size with the leaf or faux flower so they coordinate.