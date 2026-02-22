Keep Measuring Cup Clutter Organized With A Quick And Clever Dollar Tree Hack
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Constantly digging through your drawers, searching for the right measuring cup or spoon while you're cooking is annoying, but you can easily free up drawer and cabinet space with this smart measuring cup storage solution on a budget with a simple item from Dollar Tree. This popular low-cost retailer has tons of options for inexpensive yet unique storage that can be customized to your space, and their Essentials Adjustable Over-the-Counter Towel Bar for $1.50 can be used for more than just hanging up your damp dish rag. By installing the towel rack so that it's inside one of your kitchen cabinets, you can neatly hang your measuring cups and spoons out of the way on the inside of your cabinet door.
Besides an over-the-counter towel bar from Dollar Tree, you'll also need some hooks to attach your measuring cups to the bar. S hooks are perfect for this brilliant storage idea to keep measuring cups organized, and can fit through the small holes on the handles of these cups and hold onto the towel bar.
Though Dollar Tree does have decorative, Multicolored Animal Metal Decorative Hooks for $1.50 each, you may be able to find a more stylish and cheaper option that'll go better with your kitchen decor. On Amazon, there is a 12-pack of heavy-duty metal S hooks for about $6. This unique storage option looks adorable inside your cabinet and ensures your measuring cups and spoons each have a designated spot to hang.
How to organize measuring cups with a Dollar Tree towel bar
This hack is extraordinarily easy and can transform your kitchen storage in seconds flat. Simply hang the over-the-door towel bar on your cupboard door so that the bar is inside your cabinet. Adjust the bar to fit the size of the door and your cabinet.
Now, hang an S hook onto the towel bar for each measuring cup or spoon you need to organize. Slip your measuring cups onto the hooks, lining them up in order by size for a neater look. Your towel bar could also be used for wooden spoons, pot holders, and other kitchen essentials that need a spot to be hung up out of the way.
Though towel bars are one of the Dollar Tree items you need to perfectly organize your kitchen, other staples from this budget-friendly store will keep your measuring cups hanging in a similar fashion. Dollar Tree's Tool Bench Mini Self-Adhesive Hooks come in a pack of 12 for $1.50, making this an even less expensive option than the towel bar. Stick the hooks in rows inside your cabinet door, hanging a measuring spoon or cup on each hook. If your local Dollar Tree happens to be out of towel bars and small hooks, a Tool Bench Hardware Wall-Mountable Metal Hanger for $1.50 could be installed inside your cabinet to sort your measuring cups.