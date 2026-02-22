Keep Measuring Cup Clutter Organized With A Quick And Clever Dollar Tree Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Constantly digging through your drawers, searching for the right measuring cup or spoon while you're cooking is annoying, but you can easily free up drawer and cabinet space with this smart measuring cup storage solution on a budget with a simple item from Dollar Tree. This popular low-cost retailer has tons of options for inexpensive yet unique storage that can be customized to your space, and their Essentials Adjustable Over-the-Counter Towel Bar for $1.50 can be used for more than just hanging up your damp dish rag. By installing the towel rack so that it's inside one of your kitchen cabinets, you can neatly hang your measuring cups and spoons out of the way on the inside of your cabinet door.

Besides an over-the-counter towel bar from Dollar Tree, you'll also need some hooks to attach your measuring cups to the bar. S hooks are perfect for this brilliant storage idea to keep measuring cups organized, and can fit through the small holes on the handles of these cups and hold onto the towel bar.

Though Dollar Tree does have decorative, Multicolored Animal Metal Decorative Hooks for $1.50 each, you may be able to find a more stylish and cheaper option that'll go better with your kitchen decor. On Amazon, there is a 12-pack of heavy-duty metal S hooks for about $6. This unique storage option looks adorable inside your cabinet and ensures your measuring cups and spoons each have a designated spot to hang.