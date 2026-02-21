This Quick Laundry Hack Is The Secret To Wrinkle-Free Clothes

Laundry can oftentimes feel like a part-time job, especially if you're doing it for multiple people in a household. By the time you sort, wash, dry, and fold — dirty clothes are already starting to pile up again. So, it's frustrating to find clean garments covered in wrinkles after all of that tedious work. Deep breath. Instead of adding ironing to your to-do list, you can easily mix up a DIY spray to help get rid of wrinkles.

The main ingredient needed for this laundry hack might be sitting next to your detergent right now: fabric softener. When blended with water in a spray bottle, it's great for tackling wrinkles and leaving behind a lovely scent. Forget to iron your blouse for work? No sweat, simply grab your spray. Although there are wrinkle-releasing products out there, this is a budget-friendly alternative that's beyond simple to make. Even Dollar Tree carries the supplies, such as Ensueno Spring Fresh Fabric Softener and their Plastic Spray Bottles.

Clothes can develop wrinkles for various reasons. When you try to fit more laundry than you should into the washer or dryer, it's not able to circulate properly. Despite being clean, the garments come out looking untidy. High-heat settings and being crammed into a drawer or suitcase can cause less-than-smooth results, too. Trying to prevent wrinkles in the first place is a good course of action. However, when they do happen, and you'd prefer not to iron — just grab your homemade mixture!