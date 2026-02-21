This Quick Laundry Hack Is The Secret To Wrinkle-Free Clothes
Laundry can oftentimes feel like a part-time job, especially if you're doing it for multiple people in a household. By the time you sort, wash, dry, and fold — dirty clothes are already starting to pile up again. So, it's frustrating to find clean garments covered in wrinkles after all of that tedious work. Deep breath. Instead of adding ironing to your to-do list, you can easily mix up a DIY spray to help get rid of wrinkles.
The main ingredient needed for this laundry hack might be sitting next to your detergent right now: fabric softener. When blended with water in a spray bottle, it's great for tackling wrinkles and leaving behind a lovely scent. Forget to iron your blouse for work? No sweat, simply grab your spray. Although there are wrinkle-releasing products out there, this is a budget-friendly alternative that's beyond simple to make. Even Dollar Tree carries the supplies, such as Ensueno Spring Fresh Fabric Softener and their Plastic Spray Bottles.
Clothes can develop wrinkles for various reasons. When you try to fit more laundry than you should into the washer or dryer, it's not able to circulate properly. Despite being clean, the garments come out looking untidy. High-heat settings and being crammed into a drawer or suitcase can cause less-than-smooth results, too. Trying to prevent wrinkles in the first place is a good course of action. However, when they do happen, and you'd prefer not to iron — just grab your homemade mixture!
Get your clothes looking neat with this DIY wrinkle spray
Unscrew the top of your spray bottle, then pour in 1 cup of warm distilled water. Measure out a 1/2 a tablespoon of fabric softener and carefully add it to the bottle as well. Put the top back on and shake the bottle several times. It'll now be your right-hand man when it comes to getting wrinkles out of jeans, dresses, T-shirts, and more. You can always spritz a tiny amount on a piece of clothing first to ensure it'll be safe for the fabric.
To use the solution, start by placing your wrinkled item onto a hanger. Find somewhere to hang it that's out of the way. Then, spray it all over, or just on the wrinkled sections. Keep in mind, you shouldn't do more than dampen it. You can now lightly go over the garment with your hands until the wrinkles smooth. Give the ends a little pull. Do this until you achieve your desired results. Finally, let the piece of clothing dry.
Ironing is a chore that can take a lot of time and effort. With this DIY spray, eliminating wrinkles is fast, easy, and feels like you barely lifted a finger. While it won't leave your clothes perfectly pressed like ironing, it'll still get the task accomplished. You can use it on other items as well, like if you want to remove wrinkles from a comforter or curtains. Not to mention, it'll also help reduce static. Keep the pre-mixed solution in your laundry room or quickly throw it together whenever you're in a jam. It should smell fantastic, too.