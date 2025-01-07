The Secret Ingredient To Getting Rid Of Wrinkles Without An Iron Is In Your Freezer

Wrinkled clothes can be such a hassle, especially when you don't have an iron or steamer handy. They can easily make you look messy and unkempt, which is not ideal for special occasions or business meetings. Sometimes, you simply don't have the time to heat up your iron and set up the an ironing board to iron your clothes before dashing off to work. Or, like many people, maybe you don't even own one! An alternative is particularly useful if you only need a quick solution once in a while for a particular piece of clothing that keeps wrinkling.

So here's some good news: you don't need fancy tools like irons or steamers to get your clothes looking smooth and fresh. The solution is simpler than you think, and it's in your freezer.

This quick and easy trick turns an ice cube into hot steam to help relax fabric fibers and reduce wrinkles, making it perfect for busy mornings or last-minute outfit emergencies. All you need is an ice cube, a dryer, and 10 to 20 minutes to get started.