Too Much Shoe Clutter? You'll Love This Sleek Built-In Storage Solution

To build your mounted shoe shelf, start by measuring your space and finding the studs in the wall and ceiling. If you have enough shoes to cover a whole section of wall, and you have the anchor points to hold the shelf up, then design your frame to cover the whole section. Purchase enough boards to make one shelf for roughly every foot of space (though you can choose to space them closer together if you don't have enough room for more open shelving). If, as you're mapping out the shelves, you find yourself with a large collection of high heels that won't fit, this space-saving curtain rod hack can keep them organized.

Once you have all your boards, start by assembling the shelf's frame to the necessary size, according to your space and needs. Next, mount the shelf to the studs in the wall and ceiling. This will create a floating look that remains sturdy. Next, start placing the boards at a slight upward angle to make your shelves. For a flush look, make pocket holes with your jig to mount all the shelves.

Consider reserving a middle shelf for any shoe care needs, such as shiner, leather treatment, or anything else required for shoe cleaning and maintenance. You can also use this area for decoration to break up the wall of footwear, as @eternalharvestdecor demonstrated in their video. Once the shelves are mounted, use a stain or treatment of your choice to bring the wood to life and match your home (while also protecting it from your shoes' grime). Once done, your shoes will have a stylish new home.