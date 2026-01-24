Farewell, Shoe Clutter: This Space-Saving Curtain Rod Hack Keeps Them Organized

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you've got a large family or it's just you and your cat at home, shoes are the one item that there never seems to be enough room for, especially fancy ones. You probably don't want to toss your favorite pair of pumps or knee-high boots into the entryway closet with gym shoes. But it's also not always feasible to dedicate a whole other cupboard to storing strappy sandals. Luckily, the answer isn't as complicated as one might think. You can use a budget-friendly shoe storage hack that takes advantage of empty wall space: a curtain rod.

The rod mounts to the wall, allowing high-heeled shoes to hook over the bar for storage that doubles as a display. This is a simple, cost-effective solution since you can use rods you already own, thrift them, or buy inexpensive options at dollar stores or big-box retailers. Of course, you can also turn this into a high-end project by choosing curtain hangers from luxe brands like Pottery Barn or Crate and Barrel. This is space-saving shoe storage for literally every home, and it's very easy to personalize.