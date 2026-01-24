Farewell, Shoe Clutter: This Space-Saving Curtain Rod Hack Keeps Them Organized
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you've got a large family or it's just you and your cat at home, shoes are the one item that there never seems to be enough room for, especially fancy ones. You probably don't want to toss your favorite pair of pumps or knee-high boots into the entryway closet with gym shoes. But it's also not always feasible to dedicate a whole other cupboard to storing strappy sandals. Luckily, the answer isn't as complicated as one might think. You can use a budget-friendly shoe storage hack that takes advantage of empty wall space: a curtain rod.
The rod mounts to the wall, allowing high-heeled shoes to hook over the bar for storage that doubles as a display. This is a simple, cost-effective solution since you can use rods you already own, thrift them, or buy inexpensive options at dollar stores or big-box retailers. Of course, you can also turn this into a high-end project by choosing curtain hangers from luxe brands like Pottery Barn or Crate and Barrel. This is space-saving shoe storage for literally every home, and it's very easy to personalize.
Installing your curtain rod space saver
For this project, look for rods that extend away from the wall with enough space to hook the heel of a shoe over. A tension rod, like the kind used in a shower, won't work. Go for something glitzy like TKZTKZ's Heavy-Duty Gold Curtain Rod, or for a natural aesthetic with a wood finish like KVEEO's Adjustable Wood Rod. You'll also need a screwdriver, a level, a stud finder, a tape measure, and screws. If you want to hang non-heeled shoes, pick up a pack of clips or curtain rings to pinch the tops of suede boots or even the backs of thin sneakers. Once you have your supplies, it's time to mount the rod.
Use a stud finder to locate wall studs so the rod is not anchored into drywall alone. Measure the bar and mark this distance, using the level to ensure it installs evenly. Screw in the brackets and mount the pole. If you're using the rings, slide them onto the rod before mounting it. This is one of the simplest ways to sneak extra storage into your home. Hang up your shoes in your bedroom, a walk-in closet, or even near your entryway. Personalize it by spray painting it to match your home decor, or wrapping the rod in peel-and-stick wallpaper for a patterned vibe. You can even hang tassels and beads off the ends to enhance the aesthetic. The result is a shoe storage solution that is both organized and stylish.