Smart Ways To Use A Dryer Sheet In The Kitchen
Most people buy dryer sheets to use on laundry day. After all, they're champions at battling static, softening fabrics, and making clothes smell flowery fresh. But did you know that old dryer sheets are capable of so much more? Turns out, they're fantastic little tools when it comes to kitchen tasks, from making burnt pots sparkle again to picking up spilled messes. You can even use them on filthy oven racks, which can be a headache to revive. So, grab your leftover dryer sheets and head to the kitchen!
Let's first address those stubborn pots and pans. If you don't juggle cooking a meal exactly right, you're oftentimes left with hard-to-clean cookware. Burn residue is no match for a dryer sheet, though. The next time this happens, start by filling the item with a bit of hot water, then drop in one of your sheets. Give it the evening to work its magic. When you check back, the gunk should come off with minimal effort, whether it's burnt lasagne or grandma's famous chicken.
Oven racks are notoriously grimy kitchen items that are difficult to scrub. Luckily, dryer sheets can help save the day. Simply lay a towel in your bathtub, followed by the oven racks. Cover them with hot water and add in ½ cup of mild dish soap. Now, place a layer of dryer sheets on top of the racks. After letting them soak overnight, the gunk should wipe right off. Be sure to add this idea to your list of other easy and affordable oven cleaning hacks.
Get those surfaces and kitchen fans all cleaned up
The kitchen tends to be a magnet for spills. Some are easy to clean, but flour certainly isn't one of them. Typically, a layer of powder lingers behind on the floor or counter even after you scoop it up. If this occurs, grab your old dryer sheets. Rub one over the flour and it should cling to the sheet's surface. You can do the same if your child spills glitter on the kitchen table during craft time. Just remember to wipe the area down with a soap and water mixture after you're done.
Dryer sheets can be helpful when it comes to cleaning kitchen ceiling fans, too. The last thing you want is dust flying in your food, so it's important to address them on a regular basis. Vacuum the blades, then swipe over them with a dryer sheet. It'll help pick up any leftover dust, and you'll be able to get into the nooks and crannies. When you're done, simply toss the sheet away. They're also great for keeping dust off your baseboards.
Say goodbye to garbage odors and fingerprints in the kitchen
No one likes a stinky garbage can. If you'd like to improve the odor around the one in your kitchen, slide a couple of dryer sheets underneath the trash bag. While you're at it, pop one into the bag as well, which will help mask odors until it's time to take it out. Hopefully, you and your guests will smell an ocean breeze instead of discarded food. Keep in mind that you can use either new or used dryer sheets. New ones, of course, will have a stronger scent.
These laundry staples can also get things looking brighter around the kitchen. Buff your chrome faucet and sink with a used dryer sheet until they're shiny. Or, tackle smudges and fingerprints on your stainless steel fridge. All you have to do is take a sheet, then wipe over them until they disappear. With how versatile dryer sheets are, you may find yourself letting them out of the laundry room way more often!