Smart Ways To Use A Dryer Sheet In The Kitchen

Most people buy dryer sheets to use on laundry day. After all, they're champions at battling static, softening fabrics, and making clothes smell flowery fresh. But did you know that old dryer sheets are capable of so much more? Turns out, they're fantastic little tools when it comes to kitchen tasks, from making burnt pots sparkle again to picking up spilled messes. You can even use them on filthy oven racks, which can be a headache to revive. So, grab your leftover dryer sheets and head to the kitchen!

Let's first address those stubborn pots and pans. If you don't juggle cooking a meal exactly right, you're oftentimes left with hard-to-clean cookware. Burn residue is no match for a dryer sheet, though. The next time this happens, start by filling the item with a bit of hot water, then drop in one of your sheets. Give it the evening to work its magic. When you check back, the gunk should come off with minimal effort, whether it's burnt lasagne or grandma's famous chicken.

Oven racks are notoriously grimy kitchen items that are difficult to scrub. Luckily, dryer sheets can help save the day. Simply lay a towel in your bathtub, followed by the oven racks. Cover them with hot water and add in ½ cup of mild dish soap. Now, place a layer of dryer sheets on top of the racks. After letting them soak overnight, the gunk should wipe right off. Be sure to add this idea to your list of other easy and affordable oven cleaning hacks.