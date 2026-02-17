The Christina Haack-Favored Flooring That's Both Beautiful And Budget-Friendly

There is no shortage of benefits to using luxury vinyl panel flooring in your home. Beyond its cost and easy installation, it's also a great choice for homeowners who are seeking the look of natural wood, but don't have the time for maintaining such a material. It can look and feel so similar to wood that some of Christina Haack's clients couldn't even tell the difference! For example, in the episode "Another Dime in the Jukebox" on "Christina on the Coast," when Haack installed LVP in a client's home, he shared during the reveal, "I would not have even known. It even has really cool texture."

In short, you can get LVP flooring in a wide variety of textures and colors, which means you won't have to worry about changing the rest of your interior design to match your flooring. Just make sure to watch out for the popular flooring color trend that's becoming outdated when browsing LVP options. Luxury vinyl is also ideal if you, your family, or your pets are prone to spilling things, because it's often 100% waterproof. For the most part, a basic floor cleaner, a mop, and vacuum are all you'll need for looking after the surface — you don't need to seal it or wax it.

One notable downside of LVP that you should be aware of is that prolonged exposure to sunlight can cause its color to fade. To prevent this from becoming a problem, you'll need to apply a UV protective coating to the top of the panels during installation. It's also worth noting that luxury vinyl can be easily damaged if something heavy falls on it. And unlike hardwood, you can't sand it down or refinish it; you'll need to replace the affected planks. Even considering this fact though, LVP is among the best bedroom flooring options for resale value.