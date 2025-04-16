The Popular Flooring Trend That's Becoming Tired And Outdated
I'm going to cut right to the chase here, without any of the verbose introductions I'm typically inclined to write: If I see another low-quality, builder-grade, gray wood-look floor, I'm going to scream. Seriously, enough is enough. As an interior designer, I'm begging you to select another option — literally anything else — for your home or rental property.
Okay, now that I've gotten that out of my system, let me walk you through my rationale here with a little more grace. It's not at all the case that I'm against the material itself. High-quality luxury vinyl plank (LVP) is a fantastic flooring option for many reasons. As a waterproof material that is scratch-resistant, durable, and easy to clean, LVP is great for families with kids or pets, and lends the warm look of hardwood floors without the price tag. What's not to like? Well, many of the color options, if I'm being frank.
Listen, I'll admit that there was a time long ago when I walked into potential apartments, saw gray flooring, and put a checkmark in the pro column. That was the same era in history where "planking" was a popular social media trend, though, so there were a lot of bad judgements back then. As for why I've changed my tune on silvery-gray flooring, other than age? Well, first of all, it's inauthentic to the real wood tones found in nature. Secondly, those cool sterile undertones are uninviting. And third, it's downright outdated.
Wood-look gray interior floors look inauthentic and cheap
The main reason I avoid gray-toned interior flooring is because unless wood is exposed to outdoor elements and develops a natural warm gray patina, the cold silvery hues found in so many flooring showrooms simply don't exist in nature or on wood that is comfortably protected indoors. Therefore, the whole look feels unnatural and inauthentic. Its innate artificial vibes make it very aesthetically unappealing.
In addition, this lack of authenticity always makes gray floors look like the cheap way out, even if they are top-of-the-line and installed in a multi-million-dollar property. Don't hate the messenger, but gray wood-look floors always scream, "I'm not the real deal," which leads many to assume they were chosen for budget reasons instead of splurging on actual hardwoods or engineered wood. This is especially the case for bargain options that add excessive amounts of variation between their planks to distract from how fake the color and texture really is. No matter the actual price point, the assumption that you used low-quality, cheap materials is absolutely the last thing you want after investing in new floors. And while I've put many LVP floors into expensive, remodeled homes, choosing alternatives with warmer undertones always looks so much richer and high-end.
To those arguing that there are real gray hardwood floors out there ... sure, it's possible to achieve that look with stain or gray washing. But in my opinion, this is just as bad, if not worse, as you are removing the natural warmth and charm for which hardwoods are beloved in the first place. It takes the personality out of a beautiful piece of wood and replaces it with stark silvery-gray blandness.
Gray-toned floors are cold, stark, soulless, and unwelcoming
Besides looking artificial and inexpensive, gray flooring has cool undertones that make a space feel cold, standoffish, and sterile. Unlike the warmth of brown-toned wood (even the lightest white oak, which makes a space feel airy but still inviting), gray tones do not add any coziness, depth, or personality to a room. In fact, they do the opposite, contributing a stark, institutional, boring aesthetic. And that brings us to the big point: Even if they once were cool, they look outdated now. Every time you see these floors, it brings to mind the generic, gray-washed interiors of the 2010s. What's the point of spending a good chunk of change to remodel, only to have the space instantly feel 15 years past its prime?
While this may seem like a harsh assessment, I can't stress enough how quickly you should skip over artificial silvery-gray LVP or stain options and look for something warmer that is more organic to actual wood, or choose a luxury vinyl tile (LVT) with an entirely different aesthetic instead. Don't opt for a look that practically embodies the interior design mistakes of another era.
But what happens if you don't have the budget to tear out gray wood-look floors, or if you're renting and have to live with them? The good news is that you can breathe some life into gray floors by creating a visually interesting color palette with warmth, contrast, and color. Avoid monotone gray-on-gray at all costs. Most importantly, break up the sea of gray flooring with a gorgeous area rug that supports your warmer palette and style.