The Popular Flooring Trend That's Becoming Tired And Outdated

I'm going to cut right to the chase here, without any of the verbose introductions I'm typically inclined to write: If I see another low-quality, builder-grade, gray wood-look floor, I'm going to scream. Seriously, enough is enough. As an interior designer, I'm begging you to select another option — literally anything else — for your home or rental property.

Okay, now that I've gotten that out of my system, let me walk you through my rationale here with a little more grace. It's not at all the case that I'm against the material itself. High-quality luxury vinyl plank (LVP) is a fantastic flooring option for many reasons. As a waterproof material that is scratch-resistant, durable, and easy to clean, LVP is great for families with kids or pets, and lends the warm look of hardwood floors without the price tag. What's not to like? Well, many of the color options, if I'm being frank.

Listen, I'll admit that there was a time long ago when I walked into potential apartments, saw gray flooring, and put a checkmark in the pro column. That was the same era in history where "planking" was a popular social media trend, though, so there were a lot of bad judgements back then. As for why I've changed my tune on silvery-gray flooring, other than age? Well, first of all, it's inauthentic to the real wood tones found in nature. Secondly, those cool sterile undertones are uninviting. And third, it's downright outdated.