The Best And Worst Bedroom Flooring Options For Resale Value

Even if you think you're going to live in your house forever, it's an unavoidable reality of home ownership that you have to pay attention to resale value. The reason for this becomes clear when you consider that half of Americans have almost half of their net worth tied up in real estate. Resale value affects every major decision you make about how your house is constructed and appointed. Everything from kitchen countertop materials to your front door color can hurt your home's value, and that includes bedroom flooring.

Hunker spoke exclusively with John Gafford about how bedroom flooring choices affect resale value. Gafford is the CEO and a founder of the 600-agent real estate firm Simply Vegas, and author of "Escaping The Drift: How to Make The World Happen For You, Not To You". What he had to say might not surprise you, but his reasons might. The most important approach to improving resale value, Gafford said: "Be consistent and cohesive."

"Think about the buyer's experience," he explained. "Generally, bedrooms should feel clean and calm. Neutral tones, consistent flooring throughout, and professional installation matter more than whether you choose hardwood, engineered, or vinyl. A well-done, cohesive space always wins over a patchwork of 'budget fixes.'" But, of course, the choices among hardwood, engineered products, and vinyl flooring do matter as well, and Gafford has some strong opinions on that front, as well.