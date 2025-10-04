The Best And Worst Bedroom Flooring Options For Resale Value
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Even if you think you're going to live in your house forever, it's an unavoidable reality of home ownership that you have to pay attention to resale value. The reason for this becomes clear when you consider that half of Americans have almost half of their net worth tied up in real estate. Resale value affects every major decision you make about how your house is constructed and appointed. Everything from kitchen countertop materials to your front door color can hurt your home's value, and that includes bedroom flooring.
Hunker spoke exclusively with John Gafford about how bedroom flooring choices affect resale value. Gafford is the CEO and a founder of the 600-agent real estate firm Simply Vegas, and author of "Escaping The Drift: How to Make The World Happen For You, Not To You". What he had to say might not surprise you, but his reasons might. The most important approach to improving resale value, Gafford said: "Be consistent and cohesive."
"Think about the buyer's experience," he explained. "Generally, bedrooms should feel clean and calm. Neutral tones, consistent flooring throughout, and professional installation matter more than whether you choose hardwood, engineered, or vinyl. A well-done, cohesive space always wins over a patchwork of 'budget fixes.'" But, of course, the choices among hardwood, engineered products, and vinyl flooring do matter as well, and Gafford has some strong opinions on that front, as well.
Hardwood flooring for the win
Resale value is about improving your financial position in the housing market. Flooring should please the homeowner, of course, but should also appeal to potential buyers. When Hunker spoke exclusively with real estate expert John Gafford, he had no trouble zeroing in on the top bedroom flooring choice for improving resale value. "Hardwood floors are honestly a smart investment," Gafford said. "Buyers just gravitate toward that classic, polished look. It's almost like an unspoken promise of quality and guarantee. And, they're easy to maintain, which is always a huge plus for busy professionals."
The luxe impression created by hardwood flooring can have a big impact on a seller's bottom line when the time comes to let a property go. "Put hardwood throughout, and you can typically see an increase to your home's value by 2–5%, maybe even more if your market's hot," Gafford said. The bottom line, he added, is that "hardwood impresses and can add real dollars to your resale. Hardwood for the win."
Best budget bedroom flooring options
Solid hardwood flooring can be expensive, and there are ways to support or improve your home's resale value with more budget-friendly options as well. Real estate expert John Gafford told Hunker in an exclusive conversation that you can get the impression — and some of the resale value — of hardwood with a couple of lower-cost flooring alternatives. "Definitely look at engineered hardwood or even high-quality LVP with a wood look," Gafford said. The "wood look" isn't necessarily about convincing potential buyers that the floors are hardwood, but about communicating the feelings that a hardwood floor gives homeowners.
One less expensive option that fits the bill is engineered hardwood, a stunning bedroom flooring option that won't kill your budget. "Engineered wood costs less than the solid hardwood but still gives you that warm, natural vibe and look," Gafford said. And the savings don't just come from flooring choice, but also from the fact that engineered flooring can often be installed as a DIY project. "If you buy in bulk and keep the layouts simple, you can save significantly on labor."
Luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring is also a cheaper, value-protecting alternative to hardwood. And it's usually a very DIY-friendly product as well. "If you're handy, you can also try the click-lock LVP installation yourself!" Gafford explained. "There are a ton of YouTube videos that show you how to install it yourself; it's a great resource!" LVP looks like hardwood and is much cheaper, but it's also become an established and trusted flooring choice. "Buyers today are very familiar with it," Gafford added, "so they don't view it as a 'cheap shortcut.'"
When it comes to resale value, say no to carpet
You won't be shocked to learn that resale value is, to some extent, the result of impressions rather than simple numbers and calculations. While the instinct is to avoid cold, hard flooring like tile or stone in the bedroom, even the softest and warmest carpet remains a bedroom flooring option that can lower the value of your home. Much has been done to rehabilitate the reputation of carpeting in recent years with better cleanability, better aesthetics, and better materials, but in the end, it's a risky choice for bedroom flooring if you're determined to maximize your home's resale value. "With the modern day and age, carpet is now the biggest offender and turn-off," said real estate executive John Gafford in an exclusive conversation with Hunker, listing the numerous disadvantages, such as staining, odor trapping, and quickly getting worn down.
"Even if it's brand new," Gafford said, "buyers often walk in thinking, 'That's the first thing I'll replace.'" The result can be a major hit to resale value. "Depending on price point," Gafford explained, "it can totally cut a home's appeal enough to drop offers by thousands."