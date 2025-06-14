The One Front Door Color That Can Make It More Difficult To Sell Your Home

As they say, you only get one chance to make a first impression, and the expression most definitely applies to selling your home. The immediate judgment formed by potential buyers comes from your home's exterior, and, if negative, can be challenging to change. That's why it's no surprise that those initial impressions can actually translate into resale price for you. Great curb appeal can lead to an offer that is not only 7 to 10% higher, but also at a quicker rate than those with a lackluster exterior.

But saying "curb appeal" sounds vague. So, what tangible things can you do to really make a significant impact on your home's resale value? A well-maintained exterior is essential for making a positive first impression, including landscaping, hardscaping (like walkways and driveways), and even lighting. However, one of the other main components is the entry area, most notably the front door. In fact, according to a 2021 survey by Zillow Group, buyer feedback indicates it's worth taking the time to pick the perfect front door color to boost your home's curb appeal, and therefore the resale value, when it comes time to sell. While some front door colors scored high or were valued higher in terms of what potential buyers were willing to pay for a home, such as slate blue-gray and black, others had the opposite effect. So what color did the surveyed potential and actual buyers say they valued the least? The hue that had the biggest financial impact on the perception of how much they valued a home based on door color was pale pink. Let's dive into why this color scored the lowest and how much it is predicted to make a dent in your resale value.