Is Millennial Pink Outdated - Or The Perfect Choice For Your Home?
When a trend is huge enough to get dubbed with an entire generation's name, you know it's taken the world by storm. That's what Millennial pink did in the 2010s, with nearly every interior featured in magazines or on social media showcasing some element of its signature muted peachy-pink hue. But as quickly as Millennial pink gained widespread popularity (and corresponding backlash), the predictable cycle of trends proved true yet again ... and the color faded from the spotlight. So that leaves us with the important question: Is using Millennial pink obsolete, or still a relevant choice for home interiors?
To answer that, we need to go a little further in history than those of us raised with pogs and MTV. The color pink has deep historical roots, becoming a popular color with wealthy Europeans in the 1700s in both design and aristocratic fashion. One should look no further than Morocco's famously famously pink city, Marrakech, to see that use of this hue is hardly a contemporary development. When assessing the value of so-called Millennial pink in the 2020s, we should recognize that this color — and this shade — has been around far longer than the pink-crazed Gen Yers who made it their everything.
In other words, pink lovers should rejoice: Pink's hearty and time-tested roots prove it's here to stay. Though the hue may not be the star of every interior today like it was during its 2010s heyday, the shade still maintains a strong presence in interior design. From incorporating it as a flattering accent color, to filling your space with its intoxicating softness, learn how to pick the best shade of pink and best incorporate this retired starlet of the color world into your home in a fresh and exciting way.
Opt for a more muted, timeless version of the old Millennial pink
Let's first talk color tone, because the pink hue being currently embraced as a timeless gem is even softer and more muted than the original surge a decade ago. A shade dancing perfectly between a nude beige and soft peachy-pink, today's version of this color looks as though 2010s Millennial pink and Millennial ("sad") beige of the early 2020s came together to have a nuanced, sophisticated baby. This color of sunset skies has a soothing ambiance that is endlessly attractive and not overly feminine or colorful. In fact, its soft color is subtle enough to read more like a visually interesting warm neutral. Its historical beginnings give it the legs to go the distance, so don't be afraid to embrace pink in whatever capacity suits your aesthetic.
For those still fully committed to blushy hues, this shade is perfect on cabinets in a wide range of interior styles, whether it be in the elegant pink kitchen of your dreams or on smaller accent cabinetry like mudrooms, bathrooms, or coffee bars. Alternatively, color drenching your space in muted pink gives a tranquil, luxurious vibe that envelops you like a cozy hug. If you aren't quite as all-in, it makes an incredible accent color that plays beautifully with others. From warm hues like orange and red, to moody earth tones like blue and green, this muted pink complements and enhances these colors to create a sophisticated interior color palette.
By slightly altering the shade to give it more staying power, you can use Millennial pink to your heart's content, whether you belong to the "Oregon Trail" generation or not.