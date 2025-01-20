Is Millennial Pink Outdated - Or The Perfect Choice For Your Home?

When a trend is huge enough to get dubbed with an entire generation's name, you know it's taken the world by storm. That's what Millennial pink did in the 2010s, with nearly every interior featured in magazines or on social media showcasing some element of its signature muted peachy-pink hue. But as quickly as Millennial pink gained widespread popularity (and corresponding backlash), the predictable cycle of trends proved true yet again ... and the color faded from the spotlight. So that leaves us with the important question: Is using Millennial pink obsolete, or still a relevant choice for home interiors?

To answer that, we need to go a little further in history than those of us raised with pogs and MTV. The color pink has deep historical roots, becoming a popular color with wealthy Europeans in the 1700s in both design and aristocratic fashion. One should look no further than Morocco's famously famously pink city, Marrakech, to see that use of this hue is hardly a contemporary development. When assessing the value of so-called Millennial pink in the 2020s, we should recognize that this color — and this shade — has been around far longer than the pink-crazed Gen Yers who made it their everything.

In other words, pink lovers should rejoice: Pink's hearty and time-tested roots prove it's here to stay. Though the hue may not be the star of every interior today like it was during its 2010s heyday, the shade still maintains a strong presence in interior design. From incorporating it as a flattering accent color, to filling your space with its intoxicating softness, learn how to pick the best shade of pink and best incorporate this retired starlet of the color world into your home in a fresh and exciting way.