The Bedroom Flooring Option That Can Quickly Bring Down The Value Of Your Home

Flooring is one of the first things visitors to your home will notice when they walk in the door. The right flooring can really leave an impression on guests — and if you're trying to sell, potential buyers. Unfortunately, so can the wrong flooring. That's why choosing the correct flooring material for the room is important, even in the bedroom. No one wants to climb out of bed and have their feet hit a cold, hard floor. Christy Walker, owner and broker of REMAX Signature, spoke exclusively to Hunker about which flooring options can hurt the resale value of your home, especially in the bedroom. "Typically hard/cold surfaces such as tile or stone are less desirable in bedrooms. While many people like to use rugs to create a warm environment and add style, they don't provide as great a cushion on a hard surface," she said.

Like the kitchen and bathroom, flooring choices in the bedroom can make or break a home's resale value. "Here in Arizona, we often see carpet or LVT [luxury vinyl tile] as the most common flooring in bedrooms. In other parts of the country, wood floors tend to be more desirable," she said. While stone or tile are beautiful, they aren't very desirable in bedrooms because they are hard and cold. People often use rugs to create warmth and style, but throw rugs don't do much for softening the feel of the hard floor on your feet.