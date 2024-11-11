The Stunning Bedroom Flooring Option That Won't Kill Your Budget (& It's Not Carpet)

When it comes to choosing new flooring for our bedrooms, many people immediately beeline for carpet — whether that's what we really want or not. While many of us dream of hardwood floors, they can be a turn-off due to their overall price and maintenance. But there are affordable alternatives that can give you a similar look for a fraction of the cost— and are good as DIY flooring options. Engineered hardwood gives both the feel and look of hardwood without the exorbitant cost — and it still adds a warmth and sophistication to your bedroom. While solid hardwood can cost $16.50 per square foot, engineered hardwood clocks in at only $10.25 per square foot.

Hardwood alternatives have gotten a bit of a bad rap, but there are plenty of natural, realistic options out there without resorting to the millennial gray that has appeared in every modern farmhouse renovation since 2015. Engineered hardwood flooring is not only close in look and feel to actual hardwood, but it's also easier to replace than using actual wooden planks. Not to mention, it's far easier to install it by yourself. When looking into affordable flooring options, you also have the option of laminate and vinyl flooring as an alternative to carpet, but if you want your bedroom floors to look as close to real wood as possible, then engineered hardwood is the way to go.