The Stunning Bedroom Flooring Option That Won't Kill Your Budget (& It's Not Carpet)
When it comes to choosing new flooring for our bedrooms, many people immediately beeline for carpet — whether that's what we really want or not. While many of us dream of hardwood floors, they can be a turn-off due to their overall price and maintenance. But there are affordable alternatives that can give you a similar look for a fraction of the cost— and are good as DIY flooring options. Engineered hardwood gives both the feel and look of hardwood without the exorbitant cost — and it still adds a warmth and sophistication to your bedroom. While solid hardwood can cost $16.50 per square foot, engineered hardwood clocks in at only $10.25 per square foot.
Hardwood alternatives have gotten a bit of a bad rap, but there are plenty of natural, realistic options out there without resorting to the millennial gray that has appeared in every modern farmhouse renovation since 2015. Engineered hardwood flooring is not only close in look and feel to actual hardwood, but it's also easier to replace than using actual wooden planks. Not to mention, it's far easier to install it by yourself. When looking into affordable flooring options, you also have the option of laminate and vinyl flooring as an alternative to carpet, but if you want your bedroom floors to look as close to real wood as possible, then engineered hardwood is the way to go.
Is engineered hardwood the right pick for you?
The reason that engineered hardwood looks so similar to wooden plank floors is because that's essentially what it is. Engineered hardwood has a layer of real wood on top and is reinforced with other materials below which helps strengthen and thicken it. It is more durable and resistant to water than regular wood, as it expands and contracts much easier when exposed to moisture, which can prevent lifting and warping. Since it is installed using a tongue-and-groove system, it is also relatively simple to do yourself. There are also many options when it comes to style and coloring — and though they can range quite a bit in terms of design, most remain quite affordable. While vinyl flooring is also a common option due to its durability and cheaper price, it tends to look less expensive. So if you are concerned about the resale value of your home, engineered hardwood is a worthwhile investment.
With so many pros to engineered hardwood, there are inevitably some cons as well. When compared to solid wood flooring, it can only be refinished so many times before it needs replacing. Since the wood panels are thinner than that of a full wooden plank, you can't sand it down as many times before it eventually needs to be fully replaced. That said, in a bedroom that doesn't see high traffic or isn't as likely to incur water damage as other rooms of the house, it's a pretty safe option that could last for a couple decades. Plus, opting for a more affordable flooring alternative gives you room in your budget to explore ideas to make your bedroom more cozy.