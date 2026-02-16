How To Reuse Jar Lids To DIY Unique Candle Holders

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While recycling is all well and good, there are few better feelings than taking something destined to be recycled elsewhere and turning it into something cool and unique for your home. As such, this awesome candle holder design from @aija.creative on TikTok could be the perfect addition to your home. This design takes a simple jar lid and turns it into a special and chic decor item for your home with just a bit of hot glue and spray paint. (If you are looking for more uses for those jar lids, they can be turned into the cutest coasters for your coffee table.)

For this fun DIY, you only need a few items and a little bit of time. The easiest material to collect is the jar lid, although you will need several if you want to make a matching set of candle holders. If you end up setting aside more jar lids than you need, you can always use them to create adorable kitchen wall decor. Next, you will need a hot glue gun and a pad, such as the Surebonder non-stick pad, to form the walled design. To paint the walls, you'll need spray paint in a color of your choosing — but if you're looking for a classier appearance, your best choice might be Rust-Oleum metallic gold paint.