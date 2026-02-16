How To Reuse Jar Lids To DIY Unique Candle Holders
While recycling is all well and good, there are few better feelings than taking something destined to be recycled elsewhere and turning it into something cool and unique for your home. As such, this awesome candle holder design from @aija.creative on TikTok could be the perfect addition to your home. This design takes a simple jar lid and turns it into a special and chic decor item for your home with just a bit of hot glue and spray paint. (If you are looking for more uses for those jar lids, they can be turned into the cutest coasters for your coffee table.)
For this fun DIY, you only need a few items and a little bit of time. The easiest material to collect is the jar lid, although you will need several if you want to make a matching set of candle holders. If you end up setting aside more jar lids than you need, you can always use them to create adorable kitchen wall decor. Next, you will need a hot glue gun and a pad, such as the Surebonder non-stick pad, to form the walled design. To paint the walls, you'll need spray paint in a color of your choosing — but if you're looking for a classier appearance, your best choice might be Rust-Oleum metallic gold paint.
Making and using your jar lid candle holders
To make your DIY jar lid candle holders, you should start by cleaning your jar lids thoroughly and drying them. Then, measure the circumference of the lid to determine how wide you need to make the walls of the holder. On the silicone mat, put down one straight line of hot glue that is the same length as the circumference. Then, going upward from the line, hot glue several squiggles upwards across the line. Let the glue dry completely, then hot glue the newly-made wall around the lid, with the first line being attached to the base and going all the way around. All that's left is to spray paint it in whatever color you want.
@aija.creative
#upcycle #repurpose #trashtotreasure #diyproject #creativereuse #craft #DIY #crafttok #craftyideas #jarlidcraft #homedecor #decor #reuse #gold #idea #like #fyp
Before you use the candle holder, it is very important to note that this is not for real candles. A real candle would melt the hot glue and destroy your new candle holder, so you will need to use a flameless candle, such as Homemory flickering flameless candles. If you are looking for a more functional recycled candle holder, you can repurpose a jar lid into a stunning home decor piece that can take a live flame.