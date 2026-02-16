The Floors HGTV's Mike Holmes Recommends For Bathrooms (It's Not Your Typical Tile)

More often than not, homeowners feel stumped when choosing the best bathroom flooring for their needs due to the bevy of styles, colors, textures, and materials available. Thankfully, experts like HGTV's Mike Holmes are here to help make the decision much easier. Holmes is a big fan of choosing long-lasting tile over materials like wood or stone. But when it comes to bathrooms, his recommendation goes above and beyond your typical tile floor.

"I think heated floors are a great addition to any bathroom renovation. They can provide continuous warmth and comfort to the space, which can be a nice touch," Holmes explains on his Make It Right blog. This addition elevates average tile flooring, which is often cold to the touch, especially in winter. Going the extra mile to add some heat will resolve that issue and potentially reduce ongoing energy costs compared to baseboard or central heating, thanks to the built-in elements that maintain a consistent temperature at a lower thermostat setting.

In terms of which types of tile Holmes thinks are best for the job, he goes to his old standbys of ceramic and porcelain. "These tiles are durable, have excellent heat conductivity and stay warm longer offering better energy efficiency than other materials," Holmes states. Other materials, such as wood or vinyl are workable alternatives, but they do not hold and deliver heat as efficiently as ceramic or porcelain tile.