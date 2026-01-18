The Luxurious Bathroom Upgrade That Will Add Value To Your Home

There's nothing like feeling cozy in your home on a cold day — that is, until you have to step onto a freezing bathroom floor. You might dutifully keep up with your home's HVAC system so you have heating when you need it, but this unfortunately doesn't warm up a floor that's cold to the touch. There are specific types of bathroom flooring that can boost the value of your home, but if you're looking for a potentially high return on investment (ROI), you might want to consider installing a heating system that would also address the cold floor issue.

There's a good chance that installing a heated bathroom floor can increase your home's value, particularly if you live in a cold climate. The exact ROI varies, though. Angi estimates a 50% ROI or higher with this project, while Realtor notes that you may not see a hefty ROI right away. There's also no 100% guarantee that you will get any particular ROI back if you do install heated bathroom floors, but they are a must-have feature for some home buyers.

Overall, heating systems are most suitable for natural stone or tiled floors that can get cold more quickly. It's also worth noting that heated floor systems can be more energy efficient than baseboard heating systems. This can save you money in the long run, and a potential home buyer might find such savings appealing, too. Heated flooring systems also don't circulate allergens like baseboard versions can, and they're known to provide better temperature distribution. With these benefits in mind, you may then consider whether the costs of installation and maintenance are justified.