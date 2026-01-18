The Luxurious Bathroom Upgrade That Will Add Value To Your Home
There's nothing like feeling cozy in your home on a cold day — that is, until you have to step onto a freezing bathroom floor. You might dutifully keep up with your home's HVAC system so you have heating when you need it, but this unfortunately doesn't warm up a floor that's cold to the touch. There are specific types of bathroom flooring that can boost the value of your home, but if you're looking for a potentially high return on investment (ROI), you might want to consider installing a heating system that would also address the cold floor issue.
There's a good chance that installing a heated bathroom floor can increase your home's value, particularly if you live in a cold climate. The exact ROI varies, though. Angi estimates a 50% ROI or higher with this project, while Realtor notes that you may not see a hefty ROI right away. There's also no 100% guarantee that you will get any particular ROI back if you do install heated bathroom floors, but they are a must-have feature for some home buyers.
Overall, heating systems are most suitable for natural stone or tiled floors that can get cold more quickly. It's also worth noting that heated floor systems can be more energy efficient than baseboard heating systems. This can save you money in the long run, and a potential home buyer might find such savings appealing, too. Heated flooring systems also don't circulate allergens like baseboard versions can, and they're known to provide better temperature distribution. With these benefits in mind, you may then consider whether the costs of installation and maintenance are justified.
How much does a heated bathroom floor cost?
Heated flooring certainly isn't a cheap project to take on. Overall, the price tag varies based on the square footage of the bathroom, labor, the type of heating system, and where you live. To that end, Angi estimates that a new heated floor for your bathroom can cost from $500 to $8,000, with $1,800 considered the national average. You'll also need to factor in any extras to the budget, such as smart features.
Another major factor is the type of heated floor. An electric-based system is ideal for adding heating components to your existing flooring. If you're building a new home, you also have the option of installing a hydronic system that uses hot water to warm the floor. No matter which type of heated floor you choose, remember that you will need a permit before starting the project. Also, while the operating costs are relatively inexpensive, know that it can take several hours for heated floors to warm up.
It's important to bear in mind that the real estate market is continually in flux, and buyers' desires are always evolving. If you are looking to sell your home in the near future, you should consider talking with a realtor to see if adding heated floors in the bathrooms could possibly increase the value. On the other hand, if you don't plan on moving out anytime soon, that just gives you more time to enjoy this luxurious bathroom feature. The ROI may still be relevant when you do decide to sell your home, but by then you might have completed other home improvement projects with high ROIs, too.