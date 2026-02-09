HGTV's Mike Holmes Chooses This Long-Lasting Flooring Material Over Wood Or Stone

The floors in your home need to be reliable, comfortable, and easy to maintain. If you're planning on selling your home soon, you should also consider what's popular, as outdated flooring materials can hurt the resale value of your home. While some flooring options, like wood or stone, hit a few of those marks, they aren't always able to hit all three. This is particularly true in areas like your kitchen, where constant use, spills, and potential water damage could cause major problems. That's why HGTV's Mike Holmes recommends using porcelain or ceramic tiles for kitchen flooring.

Ceramic and porcelain tiles check all the major boxes for long-lasting flooring. As Holmes explained on his Make It Right blog, "They are durable, attractive, easy to clean, and available in a large variety of patterns and finishes." The glaze used to coat these tiles protects them from absorbing water and allows you to simply wipe spilled food off of them. While they can still be damaged, especially if you drop something heavy like a cast iron skillet, they generally resist daily wear and tear. Consumer Reports agrees, noting that porcelain tiles rated highly in durability tests. Li Wang, head of Consumer Report's flooring testing, said "Tile is the highest-rated flooring among the categories we test. It doesn't wear out, scratch, or stain. Its color doesn't fade, it's waterproof, and it's surprisingly slip-resistant, even when wet." If you're worried about resale value, you'll be pleased to know that while there may be the occasional outdated tile trend that could impact resale value, high-quality tile is generally a positive.