Our Real Estate Expert Says This Dated Tile Trend Could Decrease Your Resale Value

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Once, travertine tile was the crown jewel of any kitchen remodel or bathroom oasis. Travertine flooring evoked Roman baths and Mediterranean villas with its earthy limestone aesthetic. But before you set your sights on its sandy swirls and natural pits that distinguish travertine from limestone, a real estate specialist has a word of caution. Trends evolve, and what was once "organic warmth" now risks sending prospective buyers in search of a sleeker, more modern look. Travertine's distinct character, charming as it can be, just might nudge your home's resale hopes in the wrong direction.

In an exclusive interview for Hunker, John Gafford, founder and CEO of real estate company Simply Vegas and author of "Escaping the Drift: How to Make The World Happen For You, Not To You," says, "Travertine had its moment in the early 2000s, but today, most buyers view it as dated. It is still a high-quality material, but it clashes with the modern, clean look that drives today's market. Unless the home has Mediterranean architecture where travertine naturally fits, it is more likely to turn buyers off than add value." Why are buyers having this adverse reaction to travertine? "Modern buyers want 'move-in' ready, not 'remodel me next,'" Gafford explains. "Flooring that feels dated can slow down offers and reduce perceived value."