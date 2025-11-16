Our Real Estate Expert Says This Dated Tile Trend Could Decrease Your Resale Value
Once, travertine tile was the crown jewel of any kitchen remodel or bathroom oasis. Travertine flooring evoked Roman baths and Mediterranean villas with its earthy limestone aesthetic. But before you set your sights on its sandy swirls and natural pits that distinguish travertine from limestone, a real estate specialist has a word of caution. Trends evolve, and what was once "organic warmth" now risks sending prospective buyers in search of a sleeker, more modern look. Travertine's distinct character, charming as it can be, just might nudge your home's resale hopes in the wrong direction.
In an exclusive interview for Hunker, John Gafford, founder and CEO of real estate company Simply Vegas and author of "Escaping the Drift: How to Make The World Happen For You, Not To You," says, "Travertine had its moment in the early 2000s, but today, most buyers view it as dated. It is still a high-quality material, but it clashes with the modern, clean look that drives today's market. Unless the home has Mediterranean architecture where travertine naturally fits, it is more likely to turn buyers off than add value." Why are buyers having this adverse reaction to travertine? "Modern buyers want 'move-in' ready, not 'remodel me next,'" Gafford explains. "Flooring that feels dated can slow down offers and reduce perceived value."
Flooring options that add more value than travertine tile
In Hunker's exclusive interview with John Gafford, he points to wide-plank light oak or limestone as more "modern, natural, and premium" when compared to travertine, offering a timeless and fresh look that can be a better investment. Limestone comes in beiges and taupes and is a strong option. Hardwood floors have been known to provide homeowners with an average 118% return on investment for new floors and 147% for refinishing existing floors, according to the National Association of Realtors. "Light oak, white oak, and European oak floors perform consistently across all design styles because they feel clean and sophisticated," Gafford explains. "Limestone is another great option if you prefer stone. Both choices deliver a timeless appeal that still feels contemporary, which is exactly what buyers want right now."
When remodeling, Gafford encourages homeowners to avoid chasing every home trend on YouTube. "Aim for choices that balance timeless with current," he says. "The goal is to create a home that feels both modern and enduring. Timeless design never has to apologize for when it was installed." Now that you know the impact travertine floors can have on your home value, try one of these six unique features to help your home sell for more money.