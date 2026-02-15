Transform An Ordinary Orange Into A Cute Bird Feeder Birds Will Love

The easiest way to turn an orange into a birdseed feeder is to wash it in a baking soda bath (as this removes any harmful pesticides), cut it in half, scoop out the insides, and fill the empty rind with the seed mix of your choice. Then, it's simply a matter of hanging it outside on a nearby tree branch or post. TikTok creator @myheavenlyrecipes demonstrates how to cut small holes in two sides of the hollowed-out orange rind and run twine through them for easy hanging. YouTube creator TuRiNu Crafts and Creations takes this design a step further, adding two wooden skewers to the orange bowl that cross in the middle and stick out from the sides to form perches for the birds. You can tie your twine to the four places where the skewers puncture the rind, or in the middle where they cross.

By using an orange as your feeder, you won't need to clean and maintain it like you do other feeders made of wood, plastic, or metal. Oranges can last several days outside in cool weather, depending on the rind's thickness. Keep an eye on your orange, though — as soon as it shows signs of decay, it's time to replace it.

Don't let your orange feeder just fall to the ground where it can attract other wildlife you may not want hanging around your feeding station, like raccoons. For most wildlife, like deer, oranges aren't a natural food and may cause stomach upset. This fruit is also toxic to cats. Instead, compost your orange feeder for a no-waste solution, then hang up a fresh bowl for your next round of feathered guests.