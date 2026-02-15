Planting This Popular Herb Could Help Keep Wasps Away This Spring

Depending on how you feel about them, you will either want to attract or repel wasps from your garden. For certain, anyone who is allergic to wasp stings will want to keep them as far away from the garden as possible. Others, however, view wasps as a great allies, as they are predators who devour common garden pests like aphids and do excellent work at pollinating plants. Still, their painful stings are reason enough to want to keep wasps away. Thankfully, there is one popular herb you can plant in your garden that could actually help keep wasps out of the garden this spring: rosemary (Salvia rosmarinus).

Rosemary is just one of a handful of gorgeous plants that potentially double as wasp repellents. A member of the mint family, rosemary is an evergreen perennial shrub that is prized in cooking for its strong, woody scent and flavor. Indeed, it is a common kitchen herb used to purify indoor air. However, for the purposes of wasp repellent, rosemary is better suited to use in the garden.

You can plant and keep rosemary outside in the garden all year round if you live in USDA climate zones 7-10. Any lower and you will need to keep it in pots during the summer, and bring the plants indoors during the winter. Outside, however, is where it is going to be most effective.