Keep Wasps Out Of Your Yard With A Fragrant Perennial Plant They Can't Stand

Wasps. Their very presence can keep kids indoors when they ought to be getting fresh air, and keep you out of the attic when you ought to be cleaning it. They can ruin your outdoor picnics, barbecues, and if stung, your entire week. They are the foil to a backyard birthday party and can make your time outside in nature a lot less pleasant.

If you want to naturally get rid of wasps and keep them from making a permanent home in your garden, try growing Roman chamomile (Chamaemelum nobile). This flowering herb that has been used to treat nausea, heartburn, and gas. It is used to calm anxiety and reduce skin inflammation. With daisy-like flowers and a strong scent, Roman chamomile is a sweet-smelling and lovely addition to any garden or patio. It also happens to be an effective wasp repellent.

The essential oil of Roman chamomile significantly deterred yellowjackets and paper wasps in a 2013 study for Pest Management Science. While the scent of the herbal flower plant may not be as strong as an essential oil, it can still help. But there's more to it than that. The hidden superpower of Roman chamomile is that its strong aroma can both repel wasps while attracting beneficial insects like bees and butterflies.