Forget Hours Of Painting: Try This Gorgeous DIY To Refresh Old Cabinets Instead
If you want gorgeous cabinets, there are a few ways to get them. Paint is a classic method, but it can take a long time and gets pretty messy if you aren't careful. Alternatively, you can ditch the paint and decoupage your outdated cabinets instead. If you're looking for a subtler method, though, or if you've already decoupaged your cabinets and want to add some extra flair to them, consider adding some gorgeous DIY trim!
Cabinet trims are extra bits of wood that add visual or even textural appeal, but don't have any real structural benefit. The simplest trims are strips of wood arranged parallel to the edges of the cabinet, while more complicated trims may have extra flourishes and more complex shapes. Some cabinet trims are adhered to the cabinet doors themselves, while others sit above, below, or between the cabinets. Since trims can come in so many different forms, it's a great way to express yourself and your design preferences.
For your DIY trim, all you really need is wood, a saw, and some wood glue! A measuring tape and pencil will also be useful, and you could grab some sandpaper, paint, or wood stain to help with the finishing touches. Removing the cabinets makes them easier to work with, so you may want a screwdriver or other tool to do so. If cutting wood feels too extreme, you can create a visual trim using wood veneer strips, colorful paper, or anything else that can create a visible distinction between the different areas of your cabinet.
How to make DIY cabinet trim
Start by deciding what size your trim should be and marking where it will sit. Measure the length and width of each space, then cut your wood to the correct size. Arrange the pieces to make sure they fit together correctly and sand the edges slightly to smooth them out. Now is a good time to paint or stain your wood if you're planning on doing so. You can also do this after attaching them to the cabinets, but, in that case, you may get paint on the door. You can paint the trim to match the rest of the cabinet or pick one of 2026's trending kitchen cabinet paint colors to use as an accent color. Of course, you could also leave the wood plain if you prefer!
Next, consider removing the cabinet doors and laying them somewhere flat to make them easier to work with. Put any hardware from the doors into a bag or box so they won't get lost. Clean your wooden cabinets carefully so that the new trim will adhere properly and look fresh. Then, line up each piece of wood carefully and glue it to the door. Keep the wood pressed firmly in place with clamps or heavy objects until it dries. You can use caulk to seal any gaps or joins that don't fit neatly. Once everything is in place, drill holes for your handles and reattach them before you reinstall the doors.