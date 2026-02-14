Forget Hours Of Painting: Try This Gorgeous DIY To Refresh Old Cabinets Instead

If you want gorgeous cabinets, there are a few ways to get them. Paint is a classic method, but it can take a long time and gets pretty messy if you aren't careful. Alternatively, you can ditch the paint and decoupage your outdated cabinets instead. If you're looking for a subtler method, though, or if you've already decoupaged your cabinets and want to add some extra flair to them, consider adding some gorgeous DIY trim!

Cabinet trims are extra bits of wood that add visual or even textural appeal, but don't have any real structural benefit. The simplest trims are strips of wood arranged parallel to the edges of the cabinet, while more complicated trims may have extra flourishes and more complex shapes. Some cabinet trims are adhered to the cabinet doors themselves, while others sit above, below, or between the cabinets. Since trims can come in so many different forms, it's a great way to express yourself and your design preferences.

For your DIY trim, all you really need is wood, a saw, and some wood glue! A measuring tape and pencil will also be useful, and you could grab some sandpaper, paint, or wood stain to help with the finishing touches. Removing the cabinets makes them easier to work with, so you may want a screwdriver or other tool to do so. If cutting wood feels too extreme, you can create a visual trim using wood veneer strips, colorful paper, or anything else that can create a visible distinction between the different areas of your cabinet.