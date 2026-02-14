10 Things You Should Always Wash In Hot Water To Kill Germs And Odors

You may be tempted to wash your laundry on cold to conserve energy, preserve color, and prevent shinkage. However, some things need to be washed in hot water to kill germs and get rid of funky odors. This is because hot water has been shown to be the most effective way to destroy a variety of germs and bacteria that can linger — and even multiply — in your laundry.

To kill germs, viruses, and bacteria with a hot wash cycle, the water should be above 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This will also rid clothes of foul odors, which are caused by bacteria. Machines equipped with a sanitize cycle will superheat the water for this purpose. Otherwise, you should set your washer on the highest heat setting. The exception to this is some delicate fabrics that can become irreparably damaged by such high heat. For those items, you will need to set the temperature to the highest level the fabric will tolerate.

Of course, there are some downsides to utilizing such high-heat wash cycles. It not only costs more due to the extra energy needed to heat the water, but it is also rough on clothing. Even material that can handle the high heat can become faded, discolored, or simply not last as long if it is regularly washed in hot water. So, the decision to wash on hot is somewhat of a risk/reward situation. However, if getting rid of germs, bacteria, and odors is the priority, hot water is the way to go, especially for the items we've listed here.