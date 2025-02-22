A Case For When It May Be Okay To Leave Wet Laundry In The Washer
Sometimes you realize right before bedtime that the shirt you desperately wanted to wear tomorrow is balled up in the hamper and not hanging nicely in the closet. You're seemingly left with only two options: choose a new outfit, or stay up several hours to wash and dry a load of laundry. But what if there was a third option? Believe it or not, it's fine to leave wet clothes in the washer overnight for up to 12 hours. That means you are free to start a load and go to bed — just remember to start the dryer first thing when you wake up so your shirt will be ready.
Accidentally leaving laundry in the washer is a common problem, and why many new models have a constant chime that won't stop until you've opened the washer door (annoying, but effective). Not rewashing a load that's been left under 12 hours isn't just okay, it is preferable for both your clothes and the environment. A washing machine uses a ton of water and energy, and over-washing your clothes can cause them to shrink, fade, and generally wear out much quicker.
When to rewash a wet load
Of course, there are times when you need to rewash a forgotten load. Any wet items left longer than 12 hours should be rewashed. However, instead of doing a full rewash, you can use the "Lightly Soiled" or "Quick Wash" settings to conserve energy. While visible mold probably won't appear until after 24 hours (in the form of white, gray, or yellow powder), your clothes will start to develop a musty smell, and they could be harboring other bacteria. The exact amount of time can vary depending on how soiled your clothes were pre-wash, how hot the water was, how much detergent you used, and whether you used bleach, as bleach loads can typically last a little longer.
That being said, it's a good idea to do a smell check for any loads left in the washer over eight hours. The fragrances in many detergents can mask the smell of must and mildew, so switch to a fragrance-free option like All Free and Clear if you regularly forget your clothes.
Remember that it's not just your clothes that can harbor mold, but the inside of your washer as well. Once you've removed the wet clothes, leave the lid open to allow the drum to dry properly. Clean your washing machine with citric acid or a cleaning tablet such as Affresh once a month to prevent musty odors from forming.