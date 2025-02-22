A Case For When It May Be Okay To Leave Wet Laundry In The Washer

Of course, there are times when you need to rewash a forgotten load. Any wet items left longer than 12 hours should be rewashed. However, instead of doing a full rewash, you can use the "Lightly Soiled" or "Quick Wash" settings to conserve energy. While visible mold probably won't appear until after 24 hours (in the form of white, gray, or yellow powder), your clothes will start to develop a musty smell, and they could be harboring other bacteria. The exact amount of time can vary depending on how soiled your clothes were pre-wash, how hot the water was, how much detergent you used, and whether you used bleach, as bleach loads can typically last a little longer.

That being said, it's a good idea to do a smell check for any loads left in the washer over eight hours. The fragrances in many detergents can mask the smell of must and mildew, so switch to a fragrance-free option like All Free and Clear if you regularly forget your clothes.

Remember that it's not just your clothes that can harbor mold, but the inside of your washer as well. Once you've removed the wet clothes, leave the lid open to allow the drum to dry properly. Clean your washing machine with citric acid or a cleaning tablet such as Affresh once a month to prevent musty odors from forming.