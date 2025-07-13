The Truth About How Often To Wash Your Sheets (Really)

Even if you have discovered the best room temperature for sleeping and staying cool at night, your sheets get dirty fast. Your sheets can collect everything from bacteria to dead skin to dust mites to pet dander — and the list goes on. Not to mention bodily fluids like sweat and saliva. Suffice it to say, it doesn't take long for your sheets to soak up the grime. The issue is that even if they pass the sniff test, your sheets could still be quite dirty, and that can exacerbate other issues like allergies, asthma, and acne, to name a few.

When it comes to washing your sheets, cold to lukewarm is best in order to protect the integrity of the fabric and prevent excessive wear and tear. If you are looking to disinfect your sheets after being sick, though, hot water is a must — just use it in moderation to prevent overworking your sheets. Be sure to read the care label before throwing it in the washer and dryer, as putting it in on the wrong settings can lead not only to your sheets wearing down more quickly, but also shrinking, as there are some materials you may wish to keep out of hot water altogether. If you have stains on your sheets, it is best to pre-treat them before throwing them in the wash. You will also want to use detergent sparingly. Using too much can leave residue on the sheets and prevent them from being as soft as possible.