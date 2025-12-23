For Squeaky Clean Towels, Experts Say To Use This Wash Cycle

The basics of how to wash towels are simple, but there are several tricks that can make them cleaner and cozier than ever. Learning which washer settings can make your laundry super soft is a good first step. In addition to keeping your towels from feeling like cardboard, choosing the right setting can help clean them thoroughly while extending their lifespan. Generally speaking, it's best to give towels a hot and lengthy wash after every few uses. Selecting a cycle with an ideal spin speed is also wise if squeaky-clean towels are your primary goal.

An extended wash is crucial because bacteria can thrive on towels when they remain damp. However, the most important ingredient is warm-to-hot water. As Allen Civlak, owner of Mary's Kitchen Flour Sack Towels, told Daily Mirror, "While cold water works well for some fabrics, it's not ideal for towels." He added that water around 140 degrees Fahrenheit is best if your towels can handle it, as this temperature is "more effective at killing bacteria and removing body oils." Light-colored towels can typically be washed in the hottest water your washer offers, and your dark-hued ones should be happy with one of the warm-water settings. These heat levels offer maximum cleaning power while keeping vibrant colors from fading.

Washing your towels in water that's too cool has another drawback as well: It promotes detergent buildup, which can make them feel rough and even a bit crunchy. According to the laundry experts at Peacock Alley, using about half the recommended detergent often yields the softest, fluffiest, and cleanest load of towels.